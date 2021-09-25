IMPD investigating after person found dead in vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers are conducting a death investigation after someone was found dead inside a vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle accident in the 3700 block of North White River Parkway West Drive. There, they found the victim.

IMPD says the circumstances of the death are not clear at this time.

The person's death remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.