IMPD investigating after person found dead in vehicle

By Michelle Kaufman
WRTV
WRTV
 7 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers are conducting a death investigation after someone was found dead inside a vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle accident in the 3700 block of North White River Parkway West Drive. There, they found the victim.

IMPD says the circumstances of the death are not clear at this time.

The person's death remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

WRTV

Police investigating fatal shooting in Westfield

WESTFIELD — One person is dead following a shooting in Westfield early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. when Westfield police officers and Westfield fire personnel were dispatched to the 1200 block of block of Scarlett Street regarding an unknown medical call.
WRTV

Missing Harrison County teen and his dog found dead off Interstate 64

HARRISON COUNTY — The body of a Southern Indiana teenager who was missing for a week was found Tuesday, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department. Jacob McCarty, 14, was last seen at 11:15 a.m. at his home in Corydon. The bodies of McCarty and his German Shepherd dog, Isabella, were found in a wooded area off Interstate 64 near Harrison County Hospital, Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith said.
#Crime Stoppers
