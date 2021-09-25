Staten Island Community Board meetings this week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Community Board 3 will hold a virtual general board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. All motions voted on by committees in recent weeks will be voted on by the complete board during the meeting, which is open to the public. Anyone interested in attending the meeting must register by 9 a.m. on the day of the meeting. A link to join the meeting will then be emailed. Visit www.nyc.gov/sicb3 to register.