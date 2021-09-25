CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Business Spotlight: Eastport Pickleball

By John Frenaye
 7 days ago
This LBS was a long time coming. Ambassador* Sara Aiken and I tried to connect in the spring. It took nearly six months, but I am glad we both waited it out. So, what does a tech exec do for an encore? In the case of Sara, she torments her husband by producing pickleball paddles in their dining room. Well, that is only half-true, but this entrepreneur discovered the sport many years ago at Green Turtle Cay in the Bahamas and was hooked. She brought the passion back to Eastport, started a company, and is pretty much single-handedly responsible for the rocketing popularity of the sport in the area. We now have pickleball courts at Truxtun Park, the Pip Moyer Rec Center, occasionally on West Street and City Dock, and at Safe Harbor (formerly Mears) in Eastport!

