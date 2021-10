ALTON — More than 70 motorcycle riders and passengers raised a more than $11,000 on Sept. 18 to make wishes come true at the seventh annual Ride for Wishes. The ride, which raises money for Make-A-Wish, was a tribute this year to Norma Glazebrook who founded the ride eight years ago. She died in August and was the state’s longest-serving volunteer with 25 years and some 300 wishes granted for children who face serious ailments such as cancer and cystic fibrosis.

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO