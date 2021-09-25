39-Year-Old Man Dies In Central Minnesota Rollover Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 39-year-old Glenwood man died on Friday afternoon in a crash in central Minnesota.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of a single vehicle rollover shortly before 1:30 p.m., on County Road 6 near Mums Road.

Dennis Wayne Hovde died at the scene.

Officials say that the vehicle was traveling north when it left the road, went into a ditch, and rolled over.

The incident is under investigation.

