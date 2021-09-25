CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Clara County, CA

Santa Clara County largely spared fire season devastation—for now

By Cassie Dickman
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ePvWf_0c7uEkh500

Santa Clara County has largely been spared some of the worst effects from California’s increasingly destructive fire season over the years. But local fire officials say that likely won’t last forever.

Factors such as elevation, weather and luck have typically experienced Santa Clara County from experiencing large blazes seen elsewhere throughout the state. Though that may not always protect the county from changing weather patterns and statewide drought.

The area has historically benefited from onshore winds, which blow in off the sea, and other coastal influences, Cal Fire Santa Clara County Division Chief Dwight Good said.

“Normally, we have the cooler moisture air coming in, which really discourages fire growth,” Good told San José Spotlight.

David King, a National Weather Service meteorologist, says there are three main ways to start a fire: human-created sparks, dry thunderstorms that produce lightning and offshore winds that come down over the mountains that can create friction against dry fuels.

The Santa Clara Valley has largely been protected from offshore winds because of its low elevation, King said. The winds aren’t as strong by the time they reach the valley floor.

Lighting strikes caused several large fires in California last year, including the SCU Complex fires, but King says Santa Clara County may have just gotten lucky over the years when it comes to these lighting strikes.

“It’s a very, very specific act,” King told San José Spotlight. “It’s something that can be very rare depending on where it strikes.”

Changing conditions

Officials have described the SCU Lightning Complex fire as an anomaly. The blaze charred nearly 400,000 acres areas of Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Santa Clara counties and took fire crews about six weeks to contain, according to Cal Fire.

San Jose Fire Department spokesperson Erica Ray said the fire came close to crossing the San Jose border, even prompting evacuation warnings. Santa Clara County had never seen a fire like that, she said.

“Cal Fire really worked aggressively to keep that fire from spreading down the east foothills and into the residential neighborhoods,” Ray told San José Spotlight, adding the San Jose Fire Department personnel were also deployed. “But it was very, very close.”

California has experienced both an increase in the number of fires and size during the last 10 years, Good says, which he largely attributes to changing, exaggerated weather patterns across the western U.S. — less, but more intense rain and higher temperatures.

“It’s either 110 degrees or we’re getting a year’s worth of rain in an afternoon,” Good told San José Spotlight.

Almost everyone in the county is potentially at risk from wildfires, especially those living closer to large open spaces, Good said.

“It’s not an if, it’s a when,” Good told San José Spotlight. “Santa Clara County will experience a large wildfire again, I just don’t know when.”

Much of California is also in a severe drought.

King says that the state is seeing record levels of dry fuels, while Good noted that 80% of fires are started by humans.

“Don’t be that spark,” King said.

Stretched thin

The San Jose Fire Department responds to 1-3 vegetation fires daily during fire season, while also helping with larger wildfires throughout the state. In 2020, Ray said the department deployed an entire strike team in one go.

San Jose’s fire department had two firefighters out on overhead assignments at the River Complex Fire in the Klamath National Forest as of last week and another two at the KNP complex in the Sequoia National Park, Ray said. But that number of deployed personnel is low compared to what it has been.

“It’s not really indicative of what we have provided over the course of the summer,” Ray said. On Friday, the department deployed an additional 20 firefighters and two battalion chiefs to the Fawn Fire in Shasta County.

The department last month had 30-40 crew members helping with wildfire efforts throughout the state. San Jose firefighters have assisted state and federal fire crews on nearly 10 blazes since June, including the destructive Dixie and Caldor fires.

Some firefighters have to pick-up overtime shifts to make up for crew members that are on assignment at wildfires, Ray said. But the lead agency covers all personnel costs.

“Overtime ends up being a wash since the agency is paying for the other resources who are deployed,” Ray said.

Good says his unit is enjoying some rest this week. For the first time in two months, all the Santa Clara Unit’s fire crews were home. But the fire season isn’t over just yet, he added.

“This is like half time. We’ll enjoy it while it lasts,” Good said.

Contact Cassie Dickman at [email protected] or follow @byCassieDickman on Twitter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

San Jose extends COVID vaccination deadline for city workers

San Jose made a last-minute change to its COVID-19 vaccination policy that gives reluctant employees more time to get the jab before punishments start. Thursday was the deadline for city employees to be vaccinated, but Mayor Sam Liccardo said workers will be given a one-week grace period to get their first shot before being placed on a one-week unpaid suspension. Employees who have their first dose by Friday will be given reasonable time to get their shot before being subject to disciplinary action.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

State orders San Jose to halt implementing hotel rent

San Jose’s Housing Department violated a state agreement by setting monthly rents too high for formerly unhoused residents living at the SureStay Hotel. Now the city needs to recalculate. In April 2020, homeless residents vulnerable to COVID-19 received free emergency shelter in hotels across Santa Clara County through Project Homekey—the...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Seaver: ADA reform needed to protect small businesses

As advocates for small business, the San Jose Chamber of Commerce continues to work on the safe reopening of our economy so we can get our residents, neighbors and friends back to work. San Jose businesses have been hit hard by the economic slowdown related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and those challenges continue, but the threats to small business will not stop just because COVID is behind us—and we need to be prepared.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Joaquin, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Government
City
Alameda, CA
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
San José Spotlight

How San Jose renters can protect themselves after eviction ban ends

With just three days left, thousands of Santa Clara County renters are still waiting for eviction assistance, and those are the ones who have applied. As of Monday, 7,721 households in the county have filed for rent relief with the California Housing is Key program, which provides financial assistance to people who can’t pay rent... The post How San Jose renters can protect themselves after eviction ban ends appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

$400K settlement for San Jose couple after hotel altercation

Marissa Santa Cruz was celebrating her 22nd birthday with her boyfriend Paea I’suva Tukuafu when the party abruptly ended. San Jose police arrived in response to a noise complaint in the couple’s hotel room at the Holiday Inn at 1350 North First Street. After sponge rounds and batons flew, the couple is now walking away with a $400,000 settlement from the city.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose plans dynamic initiative to house and employ homeless

Responding to the growing homeless crisis, San Jose has ambitious plans to shelter and employ thousands of unhoused residents within the next five years. The Rules and Open Government Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend the City Council support a housing blueprint and efforts to employ homeless residents to clean up the city. The council... The post San Jose plans dynamic initiative to house and employ homeless appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose gets police reform tips from neighboring cities

A San Jose commission is looking for tips from neighboring cities on how to better handle problems within the police department amid public scrutiny. The Charter Review Commission on Monday listened to presentations from four police oversight groups: the Oakland Community Police Review Agency, the Orange County Office of Independent Review, the BART independent police auditor and the BART Police Citizen Review Board. The presentations are part of a San Jose pilot program regarding how investigations of alleged officer misconduct are conducted.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Fires#Weather#San Jose Fire Department#National Weather Service#The Santa Clara Valley#Scu#Contra Costa
San José Spotlight

Prosecutor sues Santa Clara County DA for retaliation

A deputy Santa Clara County district attorney is suing his boss for allegedly retaliating against him for writing a critical op-ed. Daniel Chung filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday against Santa Clara County and District Attorney Jeff Rosen. The suit claims Rosen violated Chung’s freedom of speech by disciplining and demoting him after he wrote an opinion piece complaining about the treatment of Asian American crime victims. Chung’s complaint claims the retaliatory actions are part of a pattern and practice in the DA’s Office.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Shaw: Words are powerful

Words are powerful. They transform everything about us, through us. I remember hearing the phrase “keeping your word” when I was a kid, and that used to really mean something. If you agreed to do something, then you did it, no matter the circumstances. But nowadays, words seem to just...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose school district in talks to sell shuttered site for housing

A shuttered elementary school in San Jose may become an affordable housing site, much to the chagrin of nearby residents. The Oak Grove School District is in early negotiations to sell or lease the Glider Elementary School site to The True Life Communities, a real estate firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “True Life Communities has... The post San Jose school district in talks to sell shuttered site for housing appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose to charge developers fees for high cranes

Building higher in downtown San Jose might come at a cost to developers—but it’ll provide a small boost to passengers bumped from airline flights due to tall cranes. The San Jose City Council unanimously approved legislation Tuesday that will charge developers a fee if they use cranes taller than the city’s building height limit. Fees won’t be collected for the first six months of crane use to encourage developers to finish within that time frame. If cranes are still up after six months, developers then begin to pay into the fund.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose co-living housing project still dormant

San Jose was once set to host the largest co-living building in the world. But financial struggles and a torrent of lawsuits have all but killed that plan. Housing advocates now hope the space can be used for affordable housing. The lot at 199 Bassett Street in downtown San Jose remains empty after plans to... The post San Jose co-living housing project still dormant appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County breakthrough COVID hospitalizations remain low

The hospitalization rate for unvaccinated Santa Clara County residents is 23 times higher than those immunized against COVID-19, new county data shows. Between July 29 and Sept. 3, 464 people were hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19. This includes both county-run and private hospitals. County officials told San José Spotlight 360 patients either were not fully... The post Santa Clara County breakthrough COVID hospitalizations remain low appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley lawyer jumps into San Jose council race

Elizabeth Chien-Hale is a lawyer, educator and president of one of the largest neighborhood associations in downtown San Jose. Now, she wants to add elected official to her resume. Chien-Hale is running for the coveted San Jose City Council District 3 seat to replace Councilmember Raul Peralez, who terms out next year and is running for... The post Silicon Valley lawyer jumps into San Jose council race appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County could spend $25 million on prefab homeless shelters

Building more housing is the key to fighting the growing homelessness crisis in Santa Clara County. Two officials want to give a local nonprofit $25 million to do so. Supervisors Joe Simitian and Otto Lee announced a proposal Thursday to grant LifeMoves, the region’s largest temporary housing provider, a multi-million dollar contract to help it replicate an existing shelter site in Mountain View at 10 other locations across the county.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

How diverse are San Jose’s commissioners?

San Jose commissions have struggled for years to fill the ranks with new members. A closer look at demographic data shows the commissions are also struggling to keep up with the city’s changing makeup. There are 29 commissions in the city, totaling 326 seats, according to data provided by the city clerk. Fifty seats are vacant. Five commissions, which... The post How diverse are San Jose’s commissioners? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Jail is no place for the mentally ill, Santa Clara County sheriff says

There’s a mental health crisis in Santa Clara County jails. Everyone agrees it’s bad, but Sheriff Laurie Smith isn’t sure people recognize just how bad it’s getting. The sheriff, who oversees the jail system, says what she sees worries her. In an exclusive interview with San José Spotlight, Smith estimates that approximately 25% of the county’s 2,393 inmates have a serious mental illness. As of Friday, 53 inmates are waiting for beds at psychiatric facilities, with the longest wait dating back to July 8.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy