Steve Helwagen: Akron game good for Ohio State defense to get back to 'respectability'

The great Tim May of Lettermen Row joined Baskin & Phelps this afternoon to discuss Ohio State football and the start of Big Ten play. Ohio State will be on the road to kick off Big-Ten competition when they play Rutgers this Saturday. May says OSU will be playing a competent and competitive team led by Greg Schiano. Tim May also noted that redshirt freshman C.J Stroud will be ready to go, and he expects a big game from him. May's bold prediction, Stroud will throw for over 250 yards and rush for over 50 yards. Hear the entire interview with Tim May, Baskin & Phelps.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO