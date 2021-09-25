Suspect arrested in shooting of Littleton police officer after standoff in Brighton
The man police suspect of shooting and hospitalizing a Littleton police officer earlier this week has been arrested, police said. Rigoberto Valles Dominguez, 33, was taken into custody late Friday by the Brighton Police Department, as well as several other agencies, after police received information that he was in a home at the 1100 block of South 27th Avenue south of East Bromley Lane in Brighton, according to police.centennialcitizen.net
Comments / 0