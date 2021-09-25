CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Was your child tax credit payment less this month? Common problems for parents, explained

By Katie Teague, Laura Michelle Davis
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your September child tax credit payment is still a no-show or is for a different amount than expected, the IRS has finally offered a couple explanations. According to a Sept. 24 statement from the tax agency, a technical issue caused 2% of recipients to miss this month's check. Some households received less than expected because a correction was made to a 2020 tax return, or because only one parent -- not both -- updated the IRS on bank account or mailing address details.

