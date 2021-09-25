Netflix Tudum 2021: All the trailers, news, and release date announcements
Like Disney’s planned Disney Day and the last big Nintendo Direct, Netflix knows that it pays to hype up the release calendar. Enter: The 2021 Tudum streaming event. Tudum, which runs for three hours on Saturday, Oct. 25, is set to feature dozens of guests and celebrity cameos introducing new footage of upcoming Netflix shows and movies, hugely anticipated sequels, and shared news on what people will be streaming this year and next.www.polygon.com
Comments / 0