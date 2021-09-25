CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Tudum 2021: All the trailers, news, and release date announcements

By Polygon Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike Disney’s planned Disney Day and the last big Nintendo Direct, Netflix knows that it pays to hype up the release calendar. Enter: The 2021 Tudum streaming event. Tudum, which runs for three hours on Saturday, Oct. 25, is set to feature dozens of guests and celebrity cameos introducing new footage of upcoming Netflix shows and movies, hugely anticipated sequels, and shared news on what people will be streaming this year and next.

Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
wegotthiscovered.com

A Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Dominating Netflix Right Now

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and right now his star is in the spotlight once again as we prepare for the fourth entry into the Matrix franchise later this year. However, it isn’t Neo’s exploration of the Matrix that’s making waves on Netflix, instead another film sequel starring Reeves.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Is The #1 Film Today

Streaming powerhouse Netflix has been behind some of horror’s finest new releases as of late. The platform houses shows like Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Horror films like Gerald’s Game, In The Tall Grass, and of course The Babysitter also call Netflix...
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
wegotthiscovered.com

Cobra Kai Season Four Trailer Revealed At Netflix’s TUDUM Event

Today Netflix held their global fan event TUDUM at which they unveiled a handful of new trailers and teases for some of the most popular shows on the streaming service. Among them was Cobra Kai which gave fans a new look at season four of the show. Back in August...
TechRadar

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora release date, trailer, news and rumors

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a new action game coming from Ubisoft, bringing the world of one of the biggest movies of all time back to video games – and it sure looks pretty. Revealed during E3 2021, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will let players explore the titular world of...
IGN

Jars - Release Date Announcement Trailer

Watch the trailer for the upcoming strategic puzzle and tower defense game, Jars, featuring an art style inspired by the animated movies of Tim Burton and Studio Laika. In the musty depths of his parent's basement, young Victor tries to discover the secrets buried beneath his house. Why are there pages missing from this mysterious book and whatever is Dracula doing down there? On his bizarre adventure, Victor will come face to face with nasty creatures, hiding in the shadows, and will have to keep them away from the Sarcophagus. Jars launches on October 20 for PC and Nintendo Switch. A demo for the game will be available during the Steam Next Fest from October 1-7.
ComicBook

Netflix Releases The Sandman First Look During TUDUM

As part of their digital event today (TUDUM!) Netflix has released an official first look at the upcoming and highly anticipated TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman's Sandman. In the released clip, Gaiman (creator of the comic series and executive producer of the show) appears with star Tom Sturridge (who plays the titular, Dream), and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (his sister, Death) to show off a mind-bending and visually captivating first-look at the show. In addition to the video first look, some brand new character posters on the show's freshly launched social media channels offering even more looks from the DC Comics adaptation.
epicstream.com

League of Legends Anime Arcane Trailer Premieres at Netflix TUDUM Event

The first official trailer for the upcoming League of Legends anime series Arcane has premiered at TUDUM: A Netflix Global Event today, giving us a look at the origin story of sisters Vi (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell) set in Runeterra, the world of Riot Games' popular MOBA game.
Deadline

‘Army Of Thieves’ Trailer, Premiere Date: A New Heist Is On In ‘Army Of The Dead’ Prequel — Netflix Tudum

Netflix today unveiled an official trailer for its Army of the Dead prequel, Army of Thieves, also announcing that it will premiere on October 29. The prequel takes place during the beginning stages of the zombie outbreak seen in Zack Snyder’s original zombie heist film. In it, we’re introduced to Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer), a safecracker hired by a mysterious woman to pull off a heist, with the help of a misfit crew of aspiring thieves.
Popculture

'Tiger King' Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed at Netflix TUDUM

After Netflix announced earlier this week that Tiger King will return for a second season of mayhem, the streaming service announced at its TUDUM event on Saturday thatTiger King 2 will debut on Wednesday, Nov. 17. The sequel to the cultural phenomenon had long been rumored and reported, but fans finally got the confirmation that another season of madness would return in 2021.
IGN

TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event - The Biggest Stories and Trailers

TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event has arrived and it offered fans of the streaming platform a new and exciting look at Stranger Things' fourth season, The Witcher's second season, the live-action adaptation of The Sandman, and even the opening title sequence for the live-action Cowboy Bebop series. To ensure...
Decider

Netflix Sued by Internet Provider After Too Many People Watch ‘Squid Game’

There is such a thing as a good problem, and it’s what Netflix happens to be facing right now with Squid Game: too many people are watching the hit Korean drama. So many, in fact, that a South Korean internet provider is suing Netflix for using too much bandwidth due to traffic surges stemming from mega-streamer. SK Broadband is demanding that the platform pay up for all the maintenance costs due to the explosive streaming numbers.
TechRadar

Pokémon Legends Arceus release date, trailer, starters and news

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the highly-anticipated open-world Pokémon RPG, revealed during February 2021's Pokémon Presents live stream, which celebrated 25 years of the Pokémon franchise. Further details were shared about the game during another Pokémon Presents showcase that took place on August 18. Announced alongside Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon...
Polygon

Twitch announces new features to curb hate raids

After an upswell in targeted harassment on the streaming platform Twitch, an organized boycott of the website on the part of users, and a lawsuit to pursue two alleged harassers, Twitch has announced the new steps it’s taking to protect users against targeted harassment on the platform, including a new feature: phone-verified chat. The new settings will enable streamers to require that “some or all users verify a phone number before chatting,” Twitch told Polygon Wednesday. The new features will also unroll on Wednesday.
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on October 1

If you're looking for the best TV shows to watch on Netflix, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which series are the most-watched on the service. The Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Friday, Oct. 1 adds the new anime series Baki Hanma, which is blowing the minds of its fans with its brutal fights and puzzling celebrity cameos (George W. Bush in an anime?). Still in first place is the South Korean thriller Squid Game, an international hit about people who play deadly games for money. It's followed by the perfect October binge, Mike Flanagan's Midnight Mass, and Sex Education Season 3. The Danish crime drama The Chestnut Man is making some moves in its second day on the list, climbing from No. 9 to No. 7.
Polygon

Squid Game knockoffs are the latest sensation to take over Roblox

A series of knockoffs of Squid Game, Netflix’s latest battle royale show, have proliferated across the gaming platform Roblox. The platform’s trending section is now littered with titles like “Squid Game” and “Red Light Green Light,” with 8.3 million visits and 27.6 million visits, respectively. Squid Game is a new...
