College GameDay crew makes their picks for Clemson vs. NC State

ESPN’s College GameDay crew has made their picks for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game between ninth-ranked Clemson and NC State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

Desmond Howard picked NC State, while Lee Corso picked Clemson and Kirk Herbstreit picked Clemson as well.

Howard: “I like the veteran Wolfpack defense. They return 10 starters from a year ago. Gives them a lot of flexibility. I think defense is going to be the call for NC State to beat Clemson. So, I’m going Wolfpack over Clemson.”

Corso: “Clemson, close. Real close.”

Herbstreit: “I think Dave Doeren as a defensive guy can make it hard on Clemson’s offense. The Tigers are struggling to create their own identity. They can’t run the ball, having a hard time getting it thrown downfield. But I do think they’ll win this game. But it’s about building blocks for the future. This will be a tighter game than people think.”

Celebrity guest picker Danica Patrick picked Clemson.

