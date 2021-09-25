CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (groin) ruled out vs. Cincinnati Bengals

 7 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt will not play Sunday against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury.

Watt was a limited participant in Friday’s practice but was downgraded Saturday to out for the Week 3 contest.

Watt, 26, sustained the injury during the first half of last week’s 26-17 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Pittsburgh Steelers, T.J. Watt reach $112 million extension

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has three sacks, six quarterback hits, seven tackles and two forced fumbles so far this season.

The Steelers will also be without their other starting OLB Alex Highsmith, also due to a groin injury. Backups Melvin Ingram III and Jamir Jones are expected to start.

–Field Level Media

Related
Steelers Depot

Mike Hilton Says Steelers Biggest Trash Talkers Are T.J. Watt, Chase Claypool

Who is the best trash talker on both sides of the football for the Pittsburgh Steelers right now? Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton answered those questions on Tuesday during his media session ahead of his team’s Week 3 road game at Heinz Field. One of Hilton’s answers might just surprise you.
NFL
wtae.com

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger to play, T.J. Watt questionable for Sunday's game against Cincinnati Bengals

PITTSBURGH — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was a full participant in practice Friday and is expected to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week Roethlisberger had an injury to his left pec and did not know at what point he suffered the injury. Roethlisberger was sacked twice and hit 10 times by the Las Vegas Raiders during Pittsburgh's home-opening loss Sunday.
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Steelers' T.J. Watt hurts groin against Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has a groin injury that could force him to miss the second half against Las Vegas. Watt exited in the second quarter of Pittsburgh’s game against the Raiders. He is questionable to return. Watt is the fourth Pittsburgh defensive starter to go down with...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Steelers' T.J. Watt Ruled out After Suffering Groin Injury vs. Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a groin injury. He recorded four total tackles and a sack before leaving the contest. Watt has emerged as one of the NFL's premier edge-rushers since...
NFL
lineups.com

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Matchup Preview (9/26/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Matchup Preview (9/26/21) The last time the Bengals and Steelers met, Cincinnati was able to snap an 11-game win streak for Pittsburgh that dated back to 2015. That game was shocking, given Joe Burrow, the Bengals’ then-rookie quarterback, had already been ruled out for the season. Burrow is now healthy and ready to take on an elite Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh hopes to bounce back from an upset home loss to the Raiders. These two teams play in a brutal division with the Browns and Ravens, so every game matters in terms of keeping pace in a hopeful playoff bid.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers holding their breath with T.J. Watt groin injury

Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher T.J. Watt has been ruled out vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. In the first half of the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ home opener vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, star pass-rusher T.J. Watt suffered a groin injury. Pittsburgh has its work cut out for it with a feisty Silver and...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

UPDATE: T.J. Watt now out for the remainder of Week 2 with a groin injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a plethora of injuries on their defense as they continue to battle against the Las Vegas Raiders at Heinz Field in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. With Joe Haden and Devin Bush inactive for the game with groin injuries, the Steelers also lost starting nose tackle Tyson Alualu to an ankle injury.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals vs. Steelers final injury report features update on Tee Higgins, T.J. Watt

WR Tee Higgins (Doubtful) OL Xavier Su’a-Filo (Doubtful) CB Trae Waynes (Doubtful) Higgins had a limited practice after missing the last two, so odds seemed strong he was going to grit through a shoulder issue and play against the Steelers. The doubtful tag certainly changed that idea. He’s going to test the soreness level before the game and that will dictate whether he plays.
NFL
Bradenton Herald

Steelers’ T.J. Watt ruled out for game against Bengals

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt will not play against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field. Watt, who injured his groin in the 27-16 loss to the Raiders last week, was originally listed as questionable Friday afternoon. The Steelers downgraded him to out Saturday morning. Watt's...
NFL
610 Sports Radio

T.J. Watt to miss Week 3 against Bengals with groin injury

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) After a few days of discussion and debate, the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to take T.J. Watt out for Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Watt had been considered questionable to play since leaving Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders early with a groin injury.
NFL
NBC Sports

T.J. Watt ruled out for Sunday

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt expressed some hope that he could play on Sunday against the Bengals, but it turns out he won’t be able to. The Steelers announced this morning that Watt has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game. He’ll watch from the sideline in Pittsburgh. After refusing...
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
USA Today

Rob Gronkowski's dog steals the show on 'Monday Night Football'

During ESPN’s alternate broadcast of “Monday Night Football” with legendary quarterbacking brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski made an appearance, but was upstaged by his adorable pup. Ralphie barked for Gronk’s attention during his live interview, and the future Hall of Famer obliged, giving...
NFL
We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

