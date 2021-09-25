CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

These Classics From Nike & Converse Are This Week’s Dope Finds On GOAT

By Bernard Beanz Smalls
Cassius
Cassius
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ygjb1_0c7uCn8000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33HZi4_0c7uCn8000

Source: GOAT / GOAT

I t’s sneaker shopping time!

Like we always do at the end of a workweek, Cassius Life is back to share with you some dope finds on GOAT that are very easy on your wallets. This week, we found some classic silhouettes from Nike and Converse that should make excellent additions to your still-growing sneaker collection.

Dunk High 1985 ‘Acid Wash’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBYVl_0c7uCn8000

Source: GOAT / Dunk High 1985 ‘Acid Wash’

The Dunk High has seen a resurgence in popularity lately, so why not add these Dunk High 1985 ‘Acid Wash’ kicks to your collection. You can find them on GOAT, not straying too far from the retail price. Some sizes have received a decent price reduction as well.

Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage ‘White Pine Green’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vVdAT_0c7uCn8000

Source: GOAT / Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage ‘White Pine Green’

Another classic sneaker from Nike is Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage ‘White Pine Green’. Yes, we are now in the fall, but there will still be plenty of days to rock these kicks up or down, depending on the function you are attending. Right now, you can find sizes of Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage ‘White Pine Green’ benefiting from decent price cuts on GOAT , plus they are too far from the retail price either.

Wmns Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Bronze Eclipse’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0faWn0_0c7uCn8000

Source: GOAT / Wmns Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Bronze Eclipse’

Ladies looking for a cute Air Jordan 1 Low? Look no further than these Wmns Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Bronze Eclipse’. This sneaker is perfect for those weekends when you link up the friends and nice pair kicks to throw on to complete your relaxed fit. Right now on GOAT , all sizes are available at very reasonable resale prices.

Chuck 70 High ‘Dark Root’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MadjJ_0c7uCn8000

Source: GOAT / Chuck 70 High ‘Dark Root’

One sneaker that will stand the test of time is Converse’s iconic Chuck Taylor. So it was a no-brainer when including these Chuck 70 High ‘Dark Root’ kicks in our list. You can’t find a more versatile sneaker on the market than the Chuck Taylor High, and these kicks will be the perfect pair of sneakers for you to throw on because they can help you out style-wise no matter what the situation is. You can find them on GOAT right now at some great prices.

Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘Tan Gum’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UC35N_0c7uCn8000

Source: GOAT / Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘Tan Gum’

Yup, another pair of Air Jordan 1 Mid’s have made our list. If His Airness himself Michael Jordan can rock Air Jordan 1 Mids, then so can you. With that said, these Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘Tan Gum’ are absolutely clean and deserve your attention. You can find your size on GOAT right now slightly above retail price.

Happy shopping.

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Nike Air More Uptempo “Wheat” Arriving In Kids Sizes

In celebration of the Fall, Nike has put more emphasis on “Wheat,” applying the color to many of their current favorites — the Air More Uptempo included. And come very soon, we can expect this colorway to land in kids sizes. Like your favorite pair of Timbs, most of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” Is Releasing In Full Kids Sizes

The Air Jordan 4 has had an amazing year, one with no shortage of great releases. And before we close out 2021, we’re to see the “Red Thunder” appear in full family sizes. Like the “University Blue” and “Lightning” before them, the kids pairs of the “Red Thunder” exhibit no...
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 13 GS ‘Houndstooth’ Releasing in October

Following our look at the Air Jordan 1 Low and Air Jordan 1 Mid, Jordan Brand will also add the Air Jordan 13 ‘Houndstooth’ to the collection which will be available exclusively in kid’s sizing. This Air Jordan 13 comes dressed in a White, Black, Lilac, and Metallic Silver color...
SHOPPING
Hypebae

Nike Adds "Red Lipstick" to the Air Jordan 14 Low

Following Aleali May’s “Fortune” iteration, Nike‘s Air Jordan 14 Low has been reworked once again — this time, in “Red Lipstick.”. The upcoming women’s sneaker is dominantly covered in stark black and crafted from premium matte leather material. Meanwhile, striking pops of red can be found on the tongue, throat and collar. Sticking to the colorway’s name, the insoles are printed with red lipstick marks along with a white Jumpman logo. Rounding out the silhouette are the jeweled badge on the lateral and the speckled black midsoles accompanied by a silver midfoot shank.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Hypebae

Nike's Latest Air Force 1 '07 Is a White and Beige Dream

Following the “White/Rust Pink” colorway, Nike‘s Air Force 1 ‘07 Essential has been given a new sleek look, boasting shades of white and beige throughout. The women’s exclusive iteration features a clean white upper crafted from premium leather material. Hits of “Rattan” can be found on the lateral Swooshes, mini Swooshes, heels and tongue tabs. For an added touch of luxury, the lace deubrés and “Nike Air” branding are dressed in a metallic gold hue. Rounding off the footwear style are the white rubber midsoles and outsoles.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Nike Utilizes Cordura Fabric On The Air Huarache

Following a quick sprint of color, the Nike Air Huarache is going back to basics, preferring to stand out from the crowd through its use of Cordura fabric. Among one of the most durable materials on the market, Cordura quietly dresses the shoe’s underlayer, cast in a dark, militaristic olive. The textured leather over top follows suit tonally, creating a cohesive visual package replete with matching laces. Only the heel cage, tooling, and branded patch deviate from the rest, opting for a dark shade of black.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Low Pairs Dark Beetroot With Roma Green

Now that we’re almost a week into the fall season, Jordan Brand is going all-in with autumn-appropriate tones to dress up their forthcoming arrangements. Among these new releases is a kids-exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low that adds a splash of bright green to a crisp “Dark Beetroot” style. A white...
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 3 "Desert Elephant" Brings The "Black Cement" Vibes

Tinker Hatfield's Air Jordan 3 is one of the most celebrated Jumpman shoes of all time as it has a storied history within Nike. It is the shoe that convinced Michael Jordan to stay with Nike long-term, as he was looking to leave the brand for Adidas. The Jordan 3 has received a ton of great colorways over the past few years, and as we approach 2022, it is looking like the brand has big plans for one of its flagship silhouettes.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air#Converse#Goat#Cassius Life#Acid Wash Source#Wmns Air Jordan
Highsnobiety

10 of the Best Nike x Off-White™ Sneakers at Hype Clothinga

No partnerships have defined our era in sneakers as succinctly and accurately as that of Nike and Off-White™. What began in October 2017 with The Ten has expanded to become one of the most experimental, attention-worthy partnerships in sneaker history. Plus, with the biggest Nike x Off-White™ drop thus far on the horizon, we thought there would be no better time to round up our 10 favorite models from the iconic collaboration.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Nike "Go The Extra Smile" Pack Release Date, Price, Info

Model: Air Max 90, Air Force 1, and Air Huarache "Go The Extra Smile" Editor's Notes: If you tilt your head slightly and squint really hard, you could confuse the Nike Swoosh for a smile. A kind of awkward, confused smile, but a smile nonetheless. Nothing beats sharing a slice...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Classic Black, Red And White Take Over The Nike Air Max 90

The Nike Air Max 90 hasn’t celebrated a milestone anniversary in 2021, but it’s taken the year as an opportunity to further flex its creative muscles. For its latest proposition, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design has indulged in a tried-and-proven black, red and white colorway. Like some of its Air Jordan counterparts, the waffle pattern outsole-donning silhouette is predominantly covered in a dark tone that allows for accompanying hues to play secondary and tertiary roles. Laces and Nike branding on the tongue label and heel opt for white flair, while “AIR MAX” logos at the profiles deviate in a stark red. Visible Air units underfoot partake in the all-black arrangement that takes over the midsole and outsole, rounding out the subtle option from Nike Sportswear.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Latest Nike Dunk Scrap Features “Light Lemon Twist” Accents

Throughout its 36-year history, the Nike Dunk Low has taken on countless ensembles, drawing inspiration from multitudes of places, spaces and things. For its latest “Scrap” iteration, Peter Moore’s iconic design has indulged in a “do-it-yourself,” upcycled construction that contributes to the brand’s “Move To Zero” initiative. Different from previously-seen...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
thecentraltrend.com

How Nike Air Force 1’s should and shouldn’t be styled

Since the 2021-2022 school year has begun, Nike’s Air Force 1’s haven’t gone out of style. While these white sneakers have been trendy for a couple of years, I got my first pair in 2019. They still seem to match almost every outfit and aesthetic that I can think of.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TrendHunter.com

Rapper-Collab Mesh Layering Sneakers

Travis Scott and Nike continue to work together and the latest sneaker to drop between the two is none other than the signature Air Max 1 sneaker model in a tonal Baroque Brown Colorway. The shoes also blend together hues of Chile Red, Wheat, and Lemon Drop for a contrasting palette throughout the silhouette.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Wants You To “Go The Extra Smile” In These Air Max 90s

Nike is nothing if not positive — their offerings brimming with uplifting messaging. And as they retire their “Have A Nike Day” concept, something new takes its place: the “Go The Extra Smile” pack. Though already seen many a time prior on silhouettes like the Huarache and Air Force 1,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Nike Partially Colors In The Swoosh On This Kyrie Low 4

As Kyrie Irving heads into the 2021-22 NBA Season, the Brooklyn Nets guard has been delivering both official and unofficial looks at some of his next footwear propositions. The latest?: A fall-friendly take on the Nike Kyrie Low 4. Akin to previously-seen takes on Irving’s budget-friendlier sneaker, the newly-surfaced pair...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 GORE-TEX Appears In A Grey Color Palette

As the winter gets closer and closer, the need for technical materials becomes more and more important. Jordan Brand, thankfully, is already well-prepared, upgrading their beloved Air Jordan 1 with one of the most resistant fabrics of them all: GORE-TEX. After an early debut, the silhouette returns in a second,...
APPAREL
inputmag.com

The most amazing earth tone sneakers you need this fall

As one season transitions to another, we inevitably start to wear different types of clothes. But you shouldn’t just be thinking about how best to dress for the weather — you should also consider switching up your color palette to match the season. And as fall approaches, there’s no better time of year to rock earth tones.
APPAREL
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
17
Followers
158
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy