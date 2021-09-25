CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mo’Nique Is ‘Aging Like Fine Wine’ In Latest Instagram Pic

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42vIRo_0c7uClMY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kYciT_0c7uClMY00

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

When it comes to fashion, Mo’Nique has had her foot on our necks lately and she’s not stopping anytime soon! On Saturday (September 25) the actress and comedian posted up on Instagram looking as beautiful as ever and shared a photo carousel of her gorgeous look from her Fall Back comedy show at the Barclays Center in New York last night.

The 53-year-old wore a super sexy, curve-hugging, black midi dress that has a slight ruffle at the hem. While she paired the look with black, strappy sandals, minimal jewelry, and natural makeup, it was her hair that really set the entire look off. Taking inspiration from Princess Jasmine, Mo’ wore a high pony tail that was knotted in multiple places all the way to its ends. The slicked-back ponytail draped down to her waistline and gave her entire look an extra pizzaz.

She captioned the photo, “ABOUT LAST NIGHT!!!! New York YALL have been good to me. BARCLAY CENTER we had an amazing time. @the_takehomestylist sis you are THE BEST for me. You always SHOW UP & SHOW OUT! @lastlooks_davidday baby who can beat a face in 10 minutes. YOU CAN!!! To all my OLDER TENDERS: ARE U AGING LIKE A FINE WINE ? I LOVE US 4REAL.”

Check out the IG pic below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mo'nique (@therealmoworldwide)

Many of Mo’Nique’s 1.1 million followers immediately flooded her comment section, giving the entertainer praise for her jaw-dropping look. “Come onnnn nowwww!!! Absolutely beautiful ,” one fan wrote while another said, “You look Maaaaaaavelous Mo!!! ,” and she absolutely does!

But today isn’t the only time Mo’Nique has showed up and showed out for the ‘Gram. Just a few weeks ago, the actress stepped out for “Catsuit Weekend” in Memphis and showed the “older tenders that yes we can put it on.”

Here she is her all-grey catsuit look, showing off her slimed-down figure.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mo'nique (@therealmoworldwide)

And here’s another look of the star in her all-black catsuit, this time showing off a little cleavage and skin.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mo'nique (@therealmoworldwide)

She truly is aging like fine wine! Looking good, Mo’!

Mo'Nique Comes Through With The Icy Park Drip In Swaggy Unboxing Video

Mo'Nique Under Fire For Posting A Woman's Airport Outfit On Instagram: "If This Is Not Your Best Then Do Better!"

