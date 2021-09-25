CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Basic Equipment for Student Filmmakers: Cameras, Lighting Kits, and More

By Angel Saunders
IndieWire
IndieWire
 7 days ago

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

So you’ve decided to pursue filmmaking. Perhaps you’re inspired by how director Ava DuVernay brings stories to light about underrepresented communities, or George Lucas’ ability to take audiences on cosmic adventures. Either way, being a filmmaker means that you have stories to share with the world. Congratulations on finding your passion. Now that you know what it is that you want to do, you’re going to need a few supplies to help you achieve those filmmaking goals.

Having your own equipment allows you the freedom to practice shooting film for however long you want (you can also rent out your equipment and make a few extra bucks from your investments). To help you make the right shopping choice, we outlined a list of essentials for novice filmmakers, which you can read below. For more gear, see our roundup of best cameras for any budget , best screenwriting books , and comfortable shoes to wear on your next film set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w0J6w_0c7uCkTp00

Nikon D780 Body Camera


Buy:

$2,296.95



Buy it

You cant be a filmmaker without having something to shoot with, right? You may be able to save on certain equipment, but when it comes to shooting, you want your footage to be clear. The Nikon D780 offers full-frame photography and 4K video, slow motion, time-lapse, remoteless long exposure, and more to assist with your creative content. An upgraded edition of Nikon’s D750, the D780 features 180K-pixel Advanced Scene Recognition System, phase-detect autofocusing in photo and video, and easy wireless image transfer. The D780 will deliver extremely detailed photos and videos, even in low lighting thanks to a 24.5MP backside illuminated FX full frame sensor. Another cool feature: The LCD touchscreen tilts to make it easy to get the shot, no matter the angles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Ed4V_0c7uCkTp00

Neewer 14.17″ Uni-Directional Mono Microphone for Camcorder and DSLR Camera


Buy:

$27.99



Buy it

Don’t cheat yourself when it comes to quality sound. Nothing is worse than having amazing video only to realize that your audio has distracting background noises or an awful humming sound overshadowing what you were trying to record. Eliminate audio mishaps with the Neewer 14.17″ Uni-Directional Mono Microphone for Camcorder and DSLR cameras. This product has professional voice pick-up and isolates the main sound source, and minimizes background noise. It has 26 hours of battery life so expect it to keep going through long shoots. The anti-wind foam cap gives you added protection against unwanted sounds.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OawKh_0c7uCkTp00

72″ Elite Series Professional, Full-Size Camera Tripod


Buy:


$49.98

$29.49



Buy it

No cameraman? No problem. Sometimes as a student filmmaker you simply don’t have the extra money to hire another person and tripods are a great way to help with that. Simply attach your camera to the tripod, hit record, and let the duo do its job. The quick-release knob is a timesaver during setup and breakdown, and the legs are non-slip to keep your shot positioned the way you’d like. This tripod extends to 72″, collapses to 26″, and is compatible with Canon, Nikon, Sony, Samsung, Olympus, Panasonic, and Pentax cameras. A microfiber cloth to keep your lenses clean is also included with this purchase. The tripod also comes with a carrying case to make transportation easy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4Y7V_0c7uCkTp00

Neewer Round 5-in-1 Collapsible Multi-Disc Light Reflector


Buy:

$12.99



Buy it

You don’t have to spend a fortune to get great products. These collapsible light reflectors get the job done without costing much. For $13, you get five reflectors in translucent, white, gold, black, and silver so you can choose which works best for your vision. The reflectors were constructed with a small, built-in loop that allows you to hold, hang or mount them. Once done, just twist to instantly fold them down to a fraction of the size. From the price to this product’s lightweight design and portable carrying case for added convenience, these reflectors are great for students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CkLnb_0c7uCkTp00

“Filmmaking for Dummies” by Brian Michael Stoller


Buy:

$13.49



Buy it

“Filmmaking for Dummies” is a relatively easy how-to guide described as a tool to help bring your project to life. The “For Dummies” series has long been a helpful resource when it comes to studying up on different industries and tasks, and this book offers a wealth of knowledge. Award-winning filmmaker Bryan Michael Stoller, who has worked with the likes of James Earl-Jones, Barbra Streisand, Drew Barrymore, and others, gives valuable insight into the world of filmmaking. The book offers tips on everything from the storyboarding stage and editing, it even gives pointers on the perfect pitch to sell your story once it’s complete.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GBdXS_0c7uCkTp00

Crossroads 35L Backpack


Buy:



$249.99



Buy it

Now that you have some equipment, you’re going to need something durable that can keep it secure. The Crossroads 35L Backpack has water and abrasion-resistant TuffSkin Nylon making it perfect for pretty much any shooting location. The clam-shell fold opening allows you to store belongings the way you would in a suitcase, in the convenience of a backpack. Side-zip entry points make your possessions easy to get to without having to take your backpack off when you’re on the go. EVA foam, plus anchored straps were designed with your comfort in mind as you carry your gear from location to location. Need more options? See our list of backpacks and camera bags for student filmmakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47heE8_0c7uCkTp00

52mm Essential Accessory Kit for Nikon DSLR Bundle


Buy:

$69.99



Buy it

Different lenses provide you different results, and trying a bundle kit may be the best way to experience a variety of options. This 52mm Essential Accessory Kit for Nikon DSLR cameras comes with wide angle and telephoto lenses. The wide angle lens features a detachable macro lens for close-up, high detail photography, while the telephoto lens adds to the power of your camera’s zoom. With this kit you will also receive three filters in ultraviolet, polarizer, and neutral density, along with a cleaning kit and four filters to increase magnification for high detail shots. Although this is a great bundle, you’ll want to check your camera’s lens thread size before ordering to make sure it will fit what you have.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oi0gh_0c7uCkTp00

Elvid 9-Section Acrylic Production Slate with Color Clapper Sticks


Buy:

$34.95



Buy it

Make sure that your scenes are organized correctly with this Nine-Section Acrylic Production Slate with Color Clapper Sticks. The slate sections are roll, scene, take, production, director, camera, cam, FPS, and date. The size of this product measures 9.25″ x 11″.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVKoN_0c7uCkTp00

Apple MacBook Pro 16″


Buy:


$2,285

$1,749



Buy it

With all of the equipment you have to film, you’ll need a computer to upload and edit content. This refurbished Apple MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,749 so you get to save about $500 bucks while exploring your creativity. Features include a stunning 16″ retina display with True Tone technology, and a six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers to give you amazing sound as you edit and playback for friends. Editing can be a tedious process, but your MacBook will be able to handle it thanks to up to 11 hours of battery life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kycy2_0c7uCkTp00

Urceri Digital Illuminance Meter


Buy:


$36.99

$29.99 + Save 5% with instant coupon



Buy it

Light meters are a great way to determine the right exposure for your shots. Test your lighting before you begin shooting to avoid mishaps (that are a pain to edit in post) with this handheld light meter from Urceri, which gives you the ability to measure luminosity from 0-200,000 lux and ambient temperature. At 7.2 ounces, this reader is lightweight and compact and has a four digital color LCD screen plus data hold.

Comments / 0

Related
digitalcameraworld.com

5 bits of filmmaking kit you need to get started in video

To get started shooting videos, you'll need some specific filmmaking kit. In photography you can pretty much get away with just having a camera and lens, but videography relies on visuals and audio to create exciting content. There are certain pieces of filmmaking kit that should definitely be in a...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Digital Camera World

10 cameras that changed low-budget filmmaking

It’s fair to say that low-budget filmmaking has had many "revolutions" over the years. From the advent of cheap compressed tape to the DSLR that changed everything in the 2000s, filmmaking has been democratized by cheaper cameras and systems that made consumer video more accessible than ever before. YouTuber wolfcrow,...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Raindance

Filmmakers’ Legal Guide: Production Agreements and In Front of the Camera

Key creative appointments to be made by producers will include writers and director. Writers may come with a completed script – or they may be hired to write a script based on an existing literary or other work. In either case, the details of what is expected by the producer and the writer of each other should be carefully recorded. Quite apart from sharing a creative vision, the director will need to understand what the producer expects in terms of delivery and the timeline within which the pre- production, principal photography and post is to happen.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Drew Barrymore
shutterbug.com

Camera Basics: Using “Expose to the Right” for Higher Quality Photos (VIDEO)

Sometimes our brief Camera Basics tutorials are helpful for novices and experienced shooters alike, and this quick video falls into that category. In this episode you’ll learn how to employ the concept of “Expose to the Right” (ETTR) to easily make higher quality photographs. If you’ve watched the tutorials we’ve...
PHOTOGRAPHY
TechHive

Govee Immersion Light Kit review: It’s like ground effects for your television

I sometimes think Govee won’t rest until it has bathed every surface in your home—from floor to ceiling—with colored light. The company’s latest innovation is the Immersion Light Kit, a collection of two vertical light bars and a strip of LEDs that are designed to pair with a 55- to 65-inch television, bathing the wall behind the TV in complementary hues to what’s happening on the screen.
ELECTRONICS
luxurylaunches.com

Hasselblad has released a $15,000 special edition camera kit to celebrate its 80th anniversary

The journey of storied camera maker Hasselblad started in 1941 with the release of its first camera, the HK-7. Over the last eight decades, the Swedish manufacturer has continued to push the boundaries of camera technology and set new standards. To celebrate its 80th anniversary and the company’s glorious history, Hasselblad has released a special anniversary edition of the 907X mirrorless camera system. The Hasselblad 907X Anniversary Edition Kit includes the 907X camera body along with a control grip, optical viewfinder, XCD 3,5/30 lens, and a CFV II 50C digital back that supports almost all Hasselblad V System camera bodies built since 1957.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Camera-Equipped 3D Printers

The Flashforge Adventurer 4 FDM 3D printer is a powerful peripheral for makers and DIYers alike that will provide them with a way to create an array of projects in an optimized manner. The printer is equipped with multiple nozzles inside its fully enclosed case that will allow for a...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dslr Cameras#Pentax Cameras#Movies#Nikon#D750#D780#Lcd
TrendHunter.com

Luxury Commemorative Camera Kits

To celebrate its 80th anniversary, luxury camera maker Hasselblad has officially launched the '907X Anniversary Edition Kit,' a limited edition offering that pairs the premium '907X' model with an XCD 3.5/30 lens. Other features of the significantly upgraded camera include a CFV II 50C digital back, control grip, and optical...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Score This Pair of Sony Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $98

If you’re looking for a pair of Bluetooth headphones that will help you focus on your music (or work calls) while tuning out the noise, you’re in luck: Sony’s WH-CH710N Noise-Cancelling Headphones are on sale for $98. Regularly $179.99+, this limited-time deal knocks $82 off the price, which means they’re almost 50% off. Amazon Buy: Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones $98.00 The over-ear Bluetooth headphones support digital noise cancellation, which means they use microphones to block sounds before they reach your ears. This means you can get work done in a noisy environment without getting distracted. Sensors in the headphone will detect the environment you’re in...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
IndieWire

The Best Podcast Gear: Microphones, Software, and Setup to Get Started

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If it seems like every single person you follow on the Internet has a podcast, that’s because we were stuck in our houses with little outside human contact for a year so what else did you expect us to do? But in all seriousness, that’s probably because it’s very easy to record high-quality audio from your home, and you don’t need to invest in...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

The Best Earbuds Under $50 for Commutes, Travel and Workouts

From commuting back to the office to wanting a new set of buds for your first post-Covid flight, it’s easy to find a good excuse to stock up on a new pair of budget-friendly earbuds these days. That’s why we did the shopping for you and found some of the best earbuds under $50 that you can buy right now. Whether you’re listening to music, talking on the phone or gaming, these budget earbuds won’t break the bank. Their price tags may be low, but there’s a lot to love about the buds below. What Are the Best Earbuds Under $50? There...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Wired Earbuds for Running and Exercise

It may seem like wired devices are fading fast as we move into the future, but there’s still merit and practicality in sticking with a good, old-school wired device, especially when it comes to the best wired earbuds for exercising. So why go wired? Weight can be a heavy factor. Bluetooth and wireless buds mean that the battery and other electronics are in the buds themselves, which may only be minimal, but for long-term listening and small, sensitive ears, can definitely be noticeable (and painful). The battery being inside the buds will also eventually die over time, and some can’t be...
ELECTRONICS
gearjunkie.com

Emerging Gear: Olight Knives, Backcountry Bathroom Kit, and More

Take a peek at emerging products from the sometimes cutting-edge, sometimes quirky world of gear design. Explore the grid or click through for a slideshow. Support us! GearJunkie may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. View: ☷ Grid ☰ List ❏ Slideshow. Peak Design Mobile Ecosystem.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

A 60-inch 4K TV for only $450? It’s real at Best Buy today

You should grab every opportunity to upgrade your home theater, and that includes monitoring for 4K TV deals that fit your budget. It’s highly recommended that you keep Best Buy TV deals within your radar, as the retailer rolls out offers like this $100 discount for the Hisense 60A6G, bringing the 4K TV‘s price down to just $450 from its original price of $550.
ELECTRONICS
themanual.com

This Portable Battery Will Keep Your Entire Home Running for a Week

In a power outage, having one of the best portable power stations around will come in real handy. They tend to be expensive, but the peace of mind is worth it because during emergencies you can keep your most important gear running — whether that’s your appliances, a television or radio for news updates, or lights. They’re also the perfect energy source while you’re camping or exploring the great outdoors. You may think you already have all of the best camping gear, or best road trip gear, but if you don’t have a power source packed away, you’re not fully equipped.
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy