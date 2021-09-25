BLOOD DRIVE IN YUCCA VALLEY TOMORROW

Blood is desperately needed. Lifestream will hold a Blood drive tomorrow (September 26) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the west (old) Stater Bros. shopping center (57075 Twentynine Palms Highway) in Yucca Valley. Donors will receive a free cholesterol screening, a COVID-19 antibodies test, and incentives. All prospective donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 110 pounds, and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis. All donors must wear a mask and submit to a COVID-19 screening. To make an appointment to donate blood, call 800-TRY-GIVING.