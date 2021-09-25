FINAL WEEKEND FOR “DESERT ODDITIES” AT 29 PALMS ART GALLERY

The “Desert Audities” exhibition has been on display at the 29 Palms Art Gallery since September 4. Hilary Sloane says this is the final weekend to catch the show…. Featured in the west wing is a mixed media group show titled “Desert Oddities. San Diego Photographer Luciano Demasi will be featured in the East Gallery, showing his infrared photographs on metal titled “The Desert’s Hidden Dimension.” In addition, artists’ Guild members will display new works in the Pickering Room. Regular gallery hours are 11 am to 3 pm Thursdays through Sundays, and the show will be on display until September 26. Admission is free. The gallery is located at 74055 Cottonwood Drive at the corner of National Park Drive in Twentynine Palms.