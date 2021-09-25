CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Tiffany diamond ad really about love?

Cover picture for the articleWhen I caught a glimpse of Tiffany & Co. commercial starring Beyoncé, draped in the brand’s iconic 128.54-carat Tiffany Yellow Diamond, I thought: Oy, this can’t be real. The 90-second commercial, “About Love,” features the pop star dressed like Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 classic film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Bey is only the fourth woman, and the first Black woman, to wear the Tiffany Diamond and the commercial is at the center of the 184-year-old luxury brand’s strategy to attract younger customers. I’m not sure it’s realistic, considering “About Love’s” aesthetic hearkens back to a time when the parents of its target audience weren’t even born.

