Bellows Free Academy Comets volleyball edged by South Burlington; Jadyn Walent leads Comet passing!

The Comets Volleyball team lost a tough match against South Burlington on Friday. The Comets came up short in three very competitive sets. The three scores were 25-18, 25-21, 25-22. In the first two sets South Burlington took big early leads and the Comets had to fight their way back into the set. In the third set the Comets led for most of the set until a late run by South Burlington allowed them to come away with the match.