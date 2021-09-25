Album Review: Blunt Bangs – Proper Smoker

Tori Amos has released another single off of her upcoming album Ocean to Ocean. Her single “Speaking With Trees” is an honest address of the pain felt by musicians when there was no end in sight to being able to take part again in live performances. The entirety of her upcoming album Ocean to Ocean, which is set for release on October 29 via Decca Records, is about the trials and tribulations experienced by musicians, especially Amos herself, who were used to constantly being on the go when all of a sudden the world came to a standstill due to the pandemic. Amos’ pent-up energy is tangible in its perpetual-motion piano framed by Matt Chamberlain’s turbulent Drums and Percussion. “I’ve been hiding your ashes under the tree house don’t be surprised I cannot let you go”.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO