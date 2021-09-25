Album Review: Blunt Bangs – Proper Smoker
Great minds coming together to create a break through debut album. Breaking their way onto the musical scene, Blunt Bang marches in with their debut album, Proper Smoker. Like a place from the late ’90s, early 2000s pop-punk, this album brings the flavors of Franz Ferdinand-esque tones mixed with black keys and pop-punk twangy male vocals. Blunt Bang is a powerhouse group made up of heavy hitters from bands like Black Kids, The Cadets and Woods, which in turn coined the name of a supergroup. Proper Smoker is jammed full of in-the-face powerhouse indie pop-rock/punk sound carrying a face-paced tempo throughout.music.mxdwn.com
