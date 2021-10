The Rolling Stones have recorded countless songs over the years, some of which never even made it to an album. But with anniversary reissues opening up a second chance to make a first impression, Mick Jagger and the crew are making the most of it. Currently celebrating the 40th anniversary of their 1981 Tattoo You album with a remastered and expanded edition, the band has just revealed their cover of the Chi-Lites' "Troubles A' Comin'." Take a listen in the player below.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO