CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duquesne, PA

Duquesne University extends contract for President Ken Gormley

By Patrick Varine
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19pkfU_0c7u9v0k00

Ken Gormley will continue for an additional five years as president at Duquesne University, school officials announced Saturday.

Duquesne’s board of directors recently voted to extend Gormley’s contract through the 2026-27 academic year. Board chair John C. McGinley made the announcement in video remarks at the school’s annual President’s Dinner.

McGinley said Gormley embraces the university’s Spiritan tradition and fosters its presence. Duquesne was founded in 1878 by the Spiritans, a Catholic religious congregation and missionary movement.

“He is an advocate of academic excellence and, as a president, he serves God by serving students, and is concerned for their physical, emotional and academic well-being,” McGinley said. “With Ken at the helm, we can look forward to another five years during which Duquesne will seize new opportunities and pursue bigger goals.”

Gormley, 66, took the reins as Duquesne’s 13th president in fall 2016 after serving as Duquesne’s law school dean from 2010 to 2015. A graduate of Harvard Law School and a nationally recognized expert in constitutional law, he is the author of several books, including the New York Times best-seller “The Death of American Virtue: Clinton vs. Starr” and “Archibald Cox: Conscience of a Nation.”

Gormley grew up in Edgewood and Swissvale and served as mayor of Forest Hills from 1998 to 2001.

“When I give talks, I always start by saying I’m honored to be Duquesne’s president to serve our amazing students,” said Gormley. “I’m doubly honored now that the board has given me more time to keep moving Duquesne forward.”

When he began as president, Gormley said he wanted to raise Duquesne’s profile, locally, nationally and internationally. McGinley said he has done just that, through initiatives including the John C. Rangos Awards for Students and Faculty; the Grefenstette Center for Ethics in Science, Technology and Law; the Duquesne-China Institute; and the Center for Emerging and Innovative Media.

Gormley thanked the board for its support.

“They have shown unwavering support for me, my leadership team and for all of us at Duquesne for what we’ve done and for the bold aspirations we have for our students,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

China sends more aircraft toward Taiwan, one day after largest ever incursion

The Chinese air force has sent more aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense zone, Taiwan’s military said on Saturday, one day after the largest incursion ever into the zone. China sent 20 aircraft, followed by a second wave hours later, toward Taiwan. It means that nearly 80 planes, including fighter jets and bombers, have now moved toward the democratically-run country in the last two days.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Forest Hills, PA
Duquesne, PA
Education
City
Duquesne, PA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hill

Pelosi sets end-of-October deadline for infrastructure vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Saturday set a new deadline of Oct. 31 for the House to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. In a "Dear Colleague" letter released on Saturday, Pelosi said that “more time was needed” to pass the infrastructure bill along with the larger, $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package after scrambling over the past two days to get enough votes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Archibald Cox
Fox News

Brazil's Bolsonaro faces protests, calls for impeachment

With Brazil’s presidential election one year away, tens of thousands of demonstrators marched Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and dozens of other cities around the country to protest President Jair Bolsonaro and call for his impeachment over his government’s handling of the pandemic. The protests, smaller than those...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Ohio GOP congressman tests positive for COVID-19

Ohio Rep. Bob Gibbs (R) announced Thursday he had tested positive for the coronavirus. “Earlier today, I was feeling under the weather with symptoms of a bad cold & was tested for COVID-19,” Gibbs said in a post on Twitter. Gibbs said he is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and...
OHIO STATE
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
7K+
Followers
933
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy