CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Amazon is having a SECRET SALE on Apple products today

Digital Trends
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no doubt that Apple makes some of the best devices around, and if you’re already embedded into its ecosystem, you’re probably constantly on the hunt for great Apple deals. Today is your lucky day because Amazon is slashing the prices on tons of amazing Apple products. Whether you’re looking for AirPods deals to improve your listening experience or iPad deals to take your productivity to the next level, this is the perfect sale for you. Act fast because these amazing deals could disappear at any time! You can find some of the best offers on Apple products below.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 3

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Don’t like the iPhone 13? Samsung Galaxy S21 just got a HUGE Price Cut

It’s the best time of year to upgrade or replace your smartphone. With the arrival of the iPhone 13, we’re seeing some amazing Samsung Galaxy deals, Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, and iPhone deals. AAnd right now, Amazon is offering $150 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and $312 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. These are some of Samsung’s top phones, and some of the deepest discounts of all the smartphone deals out there, for a limited time only.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Apple Ipad#Apple Macbook#Airpods#Apple Watch Series#Staples
Digital Trends

A 60-inch 4K TV for only $450? It’s real at Best Buy today

You should grab every opportunity to upgrade your home theater, and that includes monitoring for 4K TV deals that fit your budget. It’s highly recommended that you keep Best Buy TV deals within your radar, as the retailer rolls out offers like this $100 discount for the Hisense 60A6G, bringing the 4K TV‘s price down to just $450 from its original price of $550.
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

Apple Watch Series 7: News, Price, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors

Despite releasing two smartwatches in 2020, Apple’s solid history of a yearly update tells us there's also a 7th gen Apple Watch arriving this Fall. What could we get? Patents and rumors point to the possibility of a different design, greater battery life, a new way to unlock the watch, and monitoring tech to keep tabs on your blood pressure and blood sugars.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

I just saved $425 on the iPhone 13 Pro — here's how

Leading up to the iPhone 13 unveil event earlier this week, survey data showed that 44% of iPhone owners were planning on upgrading. And according to Counterpoint Research, the iPhone 13 line will account for 33% of all 5G shipments this holiday season. Anticipating high demand, I knew I had to get an iPhone 13 pre-order in fast.
CELL PHONES
Fox News

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Amazon
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest (good) 43-inch 4K TV you can buy today

Best Buy is offering the 43-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV for $300 today, down from the usual $400. A savings of $50, the price reduction has just made the well-priced 4K TV even better value than usual making this a must-have if you’re looking to kit out your bedroom, den, kitchen, or your dorm room for less. As always, we don’t know how long the TV will be available at this price so if you want to get in on the offer, you’ll need to buy it now. You’re going to love what great value TCL is in the TV world.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

These laptops are on sale for less than $500 today — from $149

If you’re looking to buy a laptop but you’re on a tight budget, we’ve got a whole bunch of great laptop deals enabling you to buy a great portable setup for under $500. Some of these laptops cost from just $149, which makes them ideal for school or college budgets where money is tight. Whatever your plan for these laptops, big brands like Dell, Asus, and Lenovo mean you’ll get great value for money here. Let’s take a look at what’s on offer right now.
COMPUTERS
US News and World Report

How to Update Apple Devices to Correct Security Flaw

Apple has released a critical software patch to fix a security vulnerability that researchers say could allow hackers to directly infect iPhones and other Apple devices without any involvement of the owner. Here's how to update your Apple devices. iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch. — Plug in your device and...
TECHNOLOGY
Cadillac News

How to Connect Your Phone, Tablet, or Laptop to Your TV

These days, phones aren’t just for making calls. Smartphones have a wealth of technology, and one of their many uses is for streaming. Even better news: You don’t have to strain your eyes watching video on the small screen of your phone. Instead, you can project that media — like your favorite TV show or a home movie that you want to share — from your smartphone (and tablets and laptop computers too) directly onto your TV. The process is called “screen mirroring” (sometimes “screen casting”). Here’s how.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a HUGE SALE on laptops and TVs today

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals, including HP laptop deals, or 4K TV deals, including TCL TV deals, you’re in luck as Amazon has launched a huge sale today that will let you enjoy discounts on a variety of 4K TVs and laptops. The offers cover different budget ranges, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a discount that’s waiting for you.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

HP is practically giving away laptops and desktops during this SURPRISE SALE!

Let’s get down to business with these high-performance HP computers on sale today on the HP website. If you’re looking for a computer to help you get the job done, then you need to check out these deals. Right now, you can get the HP Pavilion Desktop PC for just $600, marked down $100 from its regular price of $700; or, get the HP Pavilion Laptop for just $600 and save $200 off the regularly marked price of $800. If these high performance computers are a little out of your price range, then check out the student laptop deals going on today for a more budget-friendly selection.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Older iPhone prices cut: Every discount and which phones Apple stopped selling

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple on Tuesday unveiled its latest slate of flagship phones: the iPhone 13, Mini, Pro and Pro Max (here's how each of the iPhone 13 variants compare). With the new launch, some of the company's older phones will get lower prices and others will no longer be sold by the tech giant.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 43-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy today

If you’re looking for a new 43-inch 4K TV, Best Buy has the deal for you with the TCL 43-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for just $300 right now. A savings of $50, the price reduction has just made the well-priced 4K TV even better value than usual making this a must-have if you’re looking to kit out your bedroom, den, kitchen, or your dorm room for less. As always, we don’t know how long the TV will be available at this price so if you want to get in on the offer, you need to hit the buy button now. You’re going to love what great value TCL is in the TV world.
ELECTRONICS
Popculture

Apple Confirms 4 New iPhones and Unwelcome Surprise for iPhone 12 Owners

Count on Apple for a new iPhone every few months or those sneaky updates that users insist slow up their current mobile phones. ZD Net reports that in addition to the tech powerhouse releasing four new iPhones, there is a surprise for awaiting iPhone 12 users. According to a leak regarding the new systems, it's been confirmed that the charger for the iPhone 12 is a maximum 15W unit.
CELL PHONES
T3.com

These cheap Apple Watch Series 6 deals at Amazon are hard to pass up!

If you've been on the hunt for an Apple Watch Series 6 44mm or 40mm cheap, Amazon is running a group of deals on the ever popular smartwatch. While Prime Day saw the cheapest deals on Series 6 , some of these offers are at their best prices since then and are the best Apple Watch Series 6 deals you'll find today.
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Hot When Charging

Is your phone getting hot when charging? Do you think your charger has gone bad? Or is the phone having problems? Perhaps it’s time to get a new phone. Hang on, let’s try a few things first. It is normal for your phone to heat up a little bit when you plug it in. Phone batteries generally have a life span of 2 years. After this time, they start degrading and suffer from temperature issues. If this is the case, consult a technician and get your batteries replaced right away.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy