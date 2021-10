The fall migration of our flying aerialists, hummingbirds, is on. You may notice that your local hummers have been fattening up with heavy feeding at the hummingbird feeder. Hummingbirds from Canada are already working south, and soon, our local friends will head south as well. As cold air kills the insect population up north, a hummingbird's main source of food, our fast-winged friends will move south in search of plentiful food sources.

