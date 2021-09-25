The Tragedy of Macbeth review: Shakespeare gets a stark, sumptuous update
Joel Coen lavishes his moody reworking with extraordinary care and atmosphere — helmed by two titanic stars and shot in startling black and white. All's fair (or foul) in screen adaptations of Shakespeare. When the words have been canon for 500 years, where else could they have left to go? The Bard has been turned inside out — recast in the realm of samurais and lion kings, Bollywood musicals and American high schools — though he hasn't met a Coen brother, until now. Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth, which opened the New York Film Festival on Friday, isn't one of those radical reworkings on the face of it; his script stays almost entirely faithful to the original text. But he lavishes his movie with extraordinary care and atmosphere: a stark, sumptuous retelling helmed by two titanic stars and shot in startling black and white.
