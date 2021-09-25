CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tragedy of Macbeth review: Shakespeare gets a stark, sumptuous update

Cover picture for the articleJoel Coen lavishes his moody reworking with extraordinary care and atmosphere — helmed by two titanic stars and shot in startling black and white. All's fair (or foul) in screen adaptations of Shakespeare. When the words have been canon for 500 years, where else could they have left to go? The Bard has been turned inside out — recast in the realm of samurais and lion kings, Bollywood musicals and American high schools — though he hasn't met a Coen brother, until now. Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth, which opened the New York Film Festival on Friday, isn't one of those radical reworkings on the face of it; his script stays almost entirely faithful to the original text. But he lavishes his movie with extraordinary care and atmosphere: a stark, sumptuous retelling helmed by two titanic stars and shot in startling black and white.

NME

Denzel Washington takes the crown in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ trailer

The first trailer for Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth has just been released – check it out below. The new film stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in a reimagining of the Shakespeare classic, and marks the first time Coen is making a film without his brother and frequent collaborator Ethan.
MOVIES
/Film

14 Movie Roles Denzel Washington Should Have Turned Down

It goes without saying that Denzel Washington is a living legend — a man so inherent to our perception of cinematic talent that his mere presence is considered an improvement to any film. Washington-starring movies become, in their own inevitable way, Washington-esque movies. "Malcolm X," "Fences," "Crimson Tide," and "Training Day" — with just a couple of lines here and a forehead rub there, each one becomes Washington material in the most Denzel-ion sort of way.
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Apple TV+ Reveals The Tragedy of Macbeth and The Problem with Jon Stewart

Apple TV+ has revealed first looks at its upcoming feature film The Tragedy of Macbeth and current affair series The Problem with Jon Stewart today. The Tragedy of Macbeth, written and directed by Academy Award winner Joel Coen, will be released in theaters by A24 on December 25 and then will be available on Apple TV+ January 14.
MOVIES
Mac Observer

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Coming to Apple TV+ January 14

Something wicked this way comes…Apple TV+ announced that The Tragedy of Macbeth will be available on the streaming service from January 14, 2022. ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Coming to Apple TV+ Coming to Theaters and Apple TV+. The film is the first solo effort from Academy Award winner Joel Coen...
TV & VIDEOS
metaflix.com

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’: Joel Coen’s Haunting Visuals

In the first trailer A24 released for “The Tragedy of Macbeth” , solo director Joel Coen provides eerie visuals, just in time for Halloween. True to its source material, the film will follow Lord and Lady Macbeth’s murderous plans to rule Scotland and their descent into madness. Shot in black-and-white,...
MOVIES
uncrazed.com

Saoirse Ronan and James McArdle Star In The Tragedy Of Macbeth

Saoirse Ronan and James McArdle are starring alongside each other in The Tragedy of Macbeth. Rehearsals for Yaël Farber’s production at the Almeida in Islington have begun. Ronan will make her UK stage debut as Lady Macbeth and McArdle is set to play Macbeth – whose relationship will be at the heart of the adaption, with some lines reassigned.
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ on Friday

The New York Film Festival press screening of Joel Coen‘s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (A24) happens on Friday morning. I will, hopefully, make the trek to the big Apple for the world premiere. Several public screenings will happen a few hours later. The trailer for ‘Macbeth’ is being released on Tuesday afternoon.
MOVIES
WDBO

Coen premieres a stark 'Macbeth,' with Denzel and McDormand

NEW YORK — (AP) — Joel Coen, in his first solo outing as a filmmaker, premiered a strikingly stark, black-and-white adaptation of Shakespeare's “Macbeth," with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, at the New York Film Festival on Friday. "The Tragedy of Macbeth," which on Friday night was to open the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mxdwn.com

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Gets First Teaser

A24 has released the first teaser as well as a poster for their upcoming film with Apple TV+ entitled The Tragedy of Macbeth. The film is an adaptation of the classic Shakespearean tragedy Macbeth. The film is directed and penned for the screen by Joel Coen. One half of the...
MOVIES
No Film School

Check Out the Stunning First look at A24's 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

One of half of the Coen brothers, Joel Coen, has partnered up with A24 to create a stunning adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth. There are a few things that get us excited no matter what, including the Coens, A24, and Shakespeare. Mix them all together, and you have The Tragedy of Macbeth, an amazing project we can't wait to see.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

NYFF Review: Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth is a Fiercely-Acted Thriller

The first image in Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth is of three ravens hovering through foggy and filthy air. Their altitude suggests the camera craning its neck, peering up at the foreboding winged figures circling through the white sky. Or is it really looking down upon them? Moments later, the clouds dissipate to reveal the charred ground beneath, a bird’s-eye view of disorienting perspective. Indeed, like these flying prophets incant the Scottish play’s opening meters, fair is foul, and foul is fair—and within the cloistered halls and barren walls of this lean, stripped-down, resonant adaptation, everything eventually reveals its two-sided nature, its light and its dark.
MOVIES
d1softballnews.com

Daniel Craig, from James Bond to Shakespeare: it will be Macbeth in the theater

Having left 007, the British actor will play the lead role in the famous tragedy of the Bard, in a show staged for 15 weeks starting in spring 2022. From James Bond to Macbeth: triple jump with double twist and a half for Daniel Craig, who in the aftermath of the London preview of No Time To Die, his latest appearance as 007, is ready to dive into a completely different role. It will be Macbeth in a new edition of Shakespeare’s tragedy produced by Barbara Broccoli, the historical producer of the James Bond franchise. The drama will run for 15 weeks at London’s Lyceum Theater in spring 2022.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Watch the Eerie Trailer for A24's 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

For the upcoming The Tragedy of Macbeth film based on William Shakespeare‘s original tragedy, Joel Coen teams up with A24 for an off-beat production set in black and white. A24 is behind Uncut Gems, Midsommar, Moonlight, and more, while Joel Coen and Ethan Coen are popularly known as the Coen Brothers who have directed and produced iconic films such as The Big Lebowski, No Country for Old Men and Hail, Caesar!
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ NYFF review: A beautiful film, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing [Grade: B]

Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth premiered at the New York Film Festival with little fanfare—a morning screening, a press conference with COVID-induced microphone restrictions, a packed theater of weary-eyed critics. This mood characterizes the film itself, an aesthetically gorgeous update on one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays that sticks to the source material like the conjoined twin of your battered-up copy from ninth grade English class. Macbeth is a perfect example of the craft of film, one that will be shown both to high schoolers seeking to access the text and to film students desperate to imitate its nuances of light. But just as the film is drained of color to more artfully situate the shots onscreen, so too are moments drained of energy, verve, or conviction. Despite great performances from a stoic and steady Denzel Washington and a clear-eyed Frances McDormand fulfilling the role she has coveted since she was fourteen, Macbeth is at times as one-dimensional as the scrims that fill its frames.
MOVIES
districtchronicles.com

‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’ Is A Grim And Transfixing Adaptation

Macbeth, like many of William Shakespeare’s famous plays, has been adapted and brought to life in just about every way imaginable. It’s been performed on the stage, produced as an audio drama, and referenced in art and literature. The story has traveled well beyond Scotland, and filmmakers have been adapting it for more than 100 years—Akira Kurosawa, Roman Polanski, Orson Welles, Laurence Olivier, and Justin Kurzel are just a few of the many who’ve tried.
MOVIES
