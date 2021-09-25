Storm Lake man breaks into home, steals phone following argument

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man was arrested following a break-in while the owners were still inside. According to the release, Storm Lake Police Department on Thursday responded to a call around 7 a.m. of a burglary. Upon arrival, homeowners advised the officers that Deon Parkhurst, 28, of Storm Lake, had forcefully entered the house, got into an argument with the owners, and then stole a phone before fleeing the scene on his bicycle.