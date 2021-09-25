CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

A Crypto-Trading Hamster Performs Better Than Warren Buffett And The S&P 500

By Deepa Shivaram
WEKU
WEKU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34t4G7_0c7u85fm00
Spinning on the hamster wheel allows Mr. Goxx to select a cryptocurrency to trade. Choosing one of two tunnels to run through allows him to buy or sell. YouTube/Screenshot by NPR

What if we told you there was a hamster who has been trading cryptocurrencies since June — and recently was doing better than Warren Buffett and the S&P 500?

Meet Mr. Goxx, a hamster who works out of what is possibly the most high-tech hamster cage in existence.

It's designed so that when Mr. Goxx runs on the hamster wheel, he can select among dozens of cryptocurrencies. Then, deciding between two tunnels, he chooses whether to buy or sell. According to the Twitch account for the hamster, his decision is sent over to a real trading platform — and yes, real money is involved.

Look, we're not telling you to follow in this hamster's financial decisions or that this process is scientific in any way. The human behind this hamster's account and money has not been made public.

But what we can tell you is his portfolio is up nearly 20% since he started trading in June, according to his Twitter account. And as of Sept. 12, Mr. Goxx was performing better than Bitcoin, the Nasdaq 100, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and the S&P 500.

While Mr. Goxx's methodology is random at best, it does remind us that where people get their financial advice from is certainly changing.

We've seen people getting tips from TikTok and from two kids

And in recent years, there's been more stock-picking on Wall Street from bots. NPR's Planet Money even built its own in 2017 that invested money based off President Donald Trump's tweets.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Leading Healthcare Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

These two companies have both generated multi-bagger returns over the past five years. Both boast strong competitive advantages and growing demand for their products. And they are in sectors that are still just getting started. If you're looking for new stocks to add to your portfolio that can generate sustained...
MARKETS
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the stock...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Donald Trump
pymnts

The Crypto-Trading Rodent That’s Beating the Market

For those unfamiliar with the “random walk hypothesis,” it’s a theory that's been written about since the 1800s stating, essentially, that shifts in stock prices are largely arbitrary, and therefore can’t be accurately predicted by brokers, analysts or other prognosticators. Maybe that’s true — or maybe you just need a hamster.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Hamster#S P 500#Twitter#Tiktok#Npr
MarketRealist

Why Cardano Looks Like a Good Buy in October

September 2021 was a tough month for many cryptocurrencies, with regulatory scrutiny of DeFi projects and China’s cryptocurrency transaction ban weighing on crypto prices. Will cryptos recover? Which is the best cryptocurrency to buy in October?. Article continues below advertisement. Many people got rich from investing in Bitcoin and Ethereum...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's What Warren Buffett Looks For With Healthcare Stocks

Warren Buffett is a fan of companies with repeatable business models and low costs. Berkshire invests in companies with competitive advantages since they tend to have higher profit margins. Consistent earnings growth is a must to make Buffett's portfolio. If you're stumped about how to find lucrative healthcare stocks, Warren...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Pets
notebookcheck.net

Crypto-trading hamster from Germany makes higher profits than most human investors

The little rodent named Mister Goxx is apparently very successful with his instinctive investment strategy as he is supposedly able to make better decisions than most high paid hedge fund managers. But maybe the furry pet just got lucky because he was in the right place at the right time when most cryptocurrencies surged.
PETS
GOBankingRates

10 ETF Myths Debunked

The first modern-day mutual fund was launched in 1924, offering investors an easy way to own a professionally managed portfolio. Until the fairly recent past, these types of funds dominated the...
MARKETS
newsbrig.com

Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking ‘mentor’ Warren Buffett with these income stocks

Dividend stocks might look boring, but they can provide exciting returns. Just ask famed activist investor and self-proclaimed Warren Buffett acolyte Bill Ackman. His hedge fund Pershing Square Holdings has delivered annualized total returns of more than 30% over the last three years, substantially outperforming the S&P 500 and even Buffett’s own Berkshire Hathaway.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Earns a 20% Dividend on This Reopening Stock

Though the stock yielded 3.6% at the time, Buffett now makes a 20.2% dividend off his initial cost basis on this investment. This extraordinary payout reveals a lesson in what to look for when picking long-term investments. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) doesn't pay a dividend, but Buffett himself loves...
STOCKS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy