Kim Jong Un’s sister says North Korea open to ending war if conditions met

By Dana Kennedy
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Korea is open to officially ending the Korean War if the South ends its “hostile policies,” according to the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Kim Yo-jong made her unexpected statement in response to a renewed call from the South to officially end the long conflict, the BBC reported Friday.

Comments / 25

Fly_E115
7d ago

What war!?!?! Ain’t nobody worried about losing a “war” with NK. Their 1960’s at best weaponry doesn’t even worry m, and certainly doesn’t scare, 99% of countries across the world… 4th world countries with pee shooters and blow darts likely aren’t even worried about the short, round, dotard.

Reply(4)
7
