Whitecloud, Hague and Coghlan Vying for Spots on the Vegas Golden Knights this Season (9/24)

In this edition of Vegas Golden Knights News & Rumors, the team was able to work out a new deal with Nolan Patrick, who was acquired earlier this offseason. In other news, a few current members of the Golden Knights spoke earlier this week on how odd it will be not having goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury around for the 2021-22 season. Meanwhile, management was able to work out another signing as well, as they inked defenceman Dylan Coghlan to a new deal. Last but not least, prospect Zach Dean, who was taken in the first-round of the 2021 draft, has impressed early on at camp this year.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO