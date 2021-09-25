CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitecloud, Hague and Coghlan Vying for Spots on the Vegas Golden Knights this Season (9/24)

By Ryan Levine
The Vegas Golden Knights have a strong pool of young defensemen within the organization, of which three players stand out; Zach Whitecloud, Nic Hague and Dylan Coghlan. The top four defensemen for Vegas, as expected, will be Alex Pietrangelo, Alec Martinez, Shea Theodore and Brayden McNabb. Golden Knights management has yet to decide who will comprise the third defensive pairing. It is likely the final pairing will be some sort of combination of the three aforementioned young defensemen.

