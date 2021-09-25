Lightyear: Release Date, Cast And More
One of the most recognizable characters in the history of Pixar Animation, the beloved space ranger from the "Toy Story" series, Buzz Lightyear, is getting his own movie. The 26th feature film from the unstoppable animation studio, "Lightyear" is set to boldly go where no movie has gone before ... to infinity and beyond. I'm not apologizing for the pun, but instead here's everything you need to know about "Lightyear" in preparation for the film's release.www.slashfilm.com
Comments / 0