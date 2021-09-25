Molly Shannon Joins The Cast Of Zach Braff's A Good Person Starring Florence Pugh And Morgan Freeman
Is Molly Shannon a good person? You bet your sweet ass she is. If by "good person," you mean a newly christened member of the cast of "A Good Person," that is. Deadline reports that Shannon has joined the Zach Braff-directed film "A Good Person," which already has Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman on board as stars. We heard back in March that the film was seeking distribution, and now it has found it through MGM, which will help give the film a push in North America and certain international markets.www.slashfilm.com
Comments / 0