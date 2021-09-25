CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spain

Volcanic ash cloud closes La Palma airport; new vent emerges

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma shut down Saturday because of an ash cloud spewing out of a volcano that has been erupting for a week, and scientists said another volcanic vent opened up, exposing islanders to possible new dangers. The intensity of the...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lava from La Palma volcano boils pools, torches trees in dramatic footage

Drone footage shows the terrifying moment slow-advancing lava flows from Spain’s La Palma volcano engulf, crush or torch homes, trees and structures as they encroach on a neighbourhood. Molten magma is seen igniting palm trees as glowing rocks tumble into a swimming pool and an artificial reservoir, sending towers of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Lava from Volcanic Eruption Enters Populated Area in Spain's Canary Islands! (PHOTOS)

Lava has destroyed more than 100 homes since the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption last Sunday on the island of La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands. About 6,000 people have been evacuated from four villages. The lava was mostly flowing in unpopulated areas, but was gradually closing in on the more densely populated coastline by Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.
ENVIRONMENT
dronedj.com

Drone captures lava from Spain’s La Palma volcano crashing into ocean

Spain’s La Palma island is expanding. As the red-hot lava from the volcano that erupted on the island on September 19 reached the Atlantic Ocean this week, it triggered plumes of white steam. The molten rock cooled rapidly on coming into contact with the water, binding itself to the cliffside, enlarging the island’s territory. A drone captured the historic moment.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Palma Airport#Explosions#Volcano#Ap#Spanish
worldairlinenews.com

Binter Canarias cancels all flights to La Palma, airport closed

Binter Canarias has cancelled all flights to the island of La Palma due to the spreading Cumbre Vieja volcano. Three more towns on the island have been evacuated. The volcano has already destroyed hundreds of homes and forced the evacuation of nearly 6,000 people. La Palma Airport, operated by Aena,...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
Travel Weekly

La Palma flights suspended as ash cloud develops

The airport on the Canary island of La Palma was forced to close at the weekend due to intensifying volcanic explosions. All airports across the islands are now operational again but airlines are suspending flights to and from La Palma, Spanish airport operator Aena said. The Cumbre Vieja volcano started...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Airport on Canary island of La Palma reopens but flights cancelled as volcanic eruption continues

The airport on the Spanish Canary island of La Palma has reopened as a volcano continues to spew lava and emit ash clouds over the surrounding area.Thousands of people were evacuated from the region last Sunday after the Cumbre Vieja volcano began to erupt, sending lava flowing towards the sea.Flights remain cancelled despite the reopening of the airport. Spain’s airport operator Aena said the airport had only reopened after teams had cleared ash off the runway.Binter, the Canary Island airline, on Sunday said it would keep flights cancelled because of the conditions. Hundreds of tourists have already been ferried...
WORLD
AFP

New lava flow spews from Canaries volcano

A new flow of highly liquid lava emerged from the volcano erupting in Spain's Canary islands Friday, authorities said, as a huge magma shelf continues to build on the Atlantic ocean. The fresh outpouring of molten rock began around 2:30 am (0130 GMT), Spain's IGME geological institute said, adding that it was coming from a new exit on the side of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma island. Videos posted online by IGME and the Volcanic Institute of the Canaries (Involcan) showed a large stream of glowing lava moving across charred earth. The new flow in the archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa comes on top of magma forming a huge platform in the Atlantic ocean, which has grown beyond 20 hectares (50 acres).
WORLD
The Independent

PM vows to rebuild Spanish island hit by volcanic eruption

Spain's prime minister vowed Sunday to rebuild the island of La Palma, where a volcanic eruption has spewed molten lava and a thick cloud of pyroclastic ash for the past two weeks, destroying houses and banana crops. The eruption is giving no indications it will end soon.Lava flowing from vents in the Cumbre Vieja volcano range has destroyed over 900 buildings and displaced about 6,000 people so far, and new vents opened just days ago. The island of 85,000 people lies in Spain's Canary Islands archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean off the northwest coast of Africa Returning for the...
AMERICAS
AFP

Ringside seat for fearful villagers as Canaries volcano spews fire

Residents of the Canary Island village of Tazacorte had a ringside seat but were shocked and unwilling onlookers on Friday, contemplating a too-close-for-comfort spectacular eruption of La Palma's Cumbre Vieja volcano. Massive swathes of banana plantations dominate the scenery in Tazacorte -- exports of the fruit are one of La Palma's main earners.
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Spain's PM Sanchez Vows to Rebuild La Palma as Eruption Gathers Force

LA PALMA (Reuters) -Red-hot lava exploded high into the air from La Palma's volcano on Sunday night as the eruption gathered force, hours after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Spain would help rebuild the island, adding that it was safe for tourists to visit. Local media reported the north side...
EUROPE
natureworldnews.com

New Massive Volcano Emerges as a Result of the Largest Underwater Eruption

A new massive volcano off the eastern coast of the island of Mayotte has officially birthed subsequent to the largest underwater eruption ever recorded in world history. The new feature rises 820 meters (2,690 feet) from the seafloor, now appearing after the huge seismic event that rocked the island in May 2018. It is currently the largest active submarine eruption ever documented.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Officials Issue Red Alert for U.S. Volcano Due to Impending Explosions

The sight of the new, disastrous La Palma volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands is capturing the attention of viewers from all over the world, while this is going on, a volcano closer to the residential area in the U.S. is erupting with new activity, forcing officials to raise a RED alert level.
ENVIRONMENT
Matt Lillywhite

A Deadly Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:

Comments / 0

Community Policy