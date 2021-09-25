justQ Solutions wins Best Tiny, But Mighty Business at the 2021 Bizzy Awards

Featured Image: justQ Solutions Founder & CEO, Courtney Quaresimo. Congratulations to all of the Winners of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Bizzy Awards. Monroe County, PA: The Pocono Chamber of Commerce’s yearly event to celebrate the best in the Poconos took place at Kalahari Resorts on Wednesday, September 22nd at 7pm. This year’s Bizzy Awards categories were Best Overall Business, Best Tiny But Mighty Business, Best Small Business, Best Large Business, Best New Business, Best Interior Design, Best Curb Side Appeal, Best Business Logo, Best Business Card Design, Best Restaurant, Best Non-Profit, Best Outdoor Recreational Business, Best “Rockstar” Employee: The Elisa Chase Award, and Best Business Leader.