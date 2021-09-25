CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nation's 4G coverage now at 96%, says Zahidi

PADANG BESAR (Sept 25): The coverage of the fourth generation (4G) network nationwide has now reached 96%. Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the country is expected to be able to achieve full 4G coverage within two years and efforts were being made by the government together with the relevant agencies.

JENDELA: 4G coverage reaches 94%

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 30): The level of 4G coverage in populated areas had reached 94% as of the end of August 2021 as a result of the implementation of the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA), compared with 91.8% in September 2020 when the initiative was first implemented, said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).
