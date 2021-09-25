CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon, ID

Rock scaling to begin next week along US-93 in Eastern Idaho

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=213sUo_0c7u6Yj600

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — On Monday, Sept. 27, a specialized crew will begin scaling operations along US-93 between Salmon and Challis.

This work occurs regularly throughout Eastern Idaho to remove loose rock along the canyon wall that has a potential to fall onto the highway and create a hazard for motorists.

“Beginning next week and continuing through October, a team of five specialists will rappel down selected slopes to assess the area and dislodge rocks that may pose a danger,” ITD Geologist Shawn Enright said.

Scaling will occur Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For the safety of motorists, the roadway will be closed to traffic for up to 20 minutes at a time while work is underway. Drivers are advised to watch for flaggers who will be present to direct traffic through the work zone.

If necessary, emergency vehicles will be allowed to travel through active scaling areas once crews determine it is safe to do so.

Work will start north of Salmon and progress toward Challis. The following six locations will be addressed with this project:

• US-93 milepost 314.5 to 314.85
• US-93 milepost 286.55 to 286.7
• US-93 milepost 274.75 to 275.2
• US-93 milepost 259.91 to 259.94
• US-93 milepost 259.05 to 259.2
• US-93 milepost 252.8 to 252.9

“Since we began this work in 2005 we have noticed a substantial reduction in rock fall along our highways,” Enright said. “Reducing unplanned rock fall allows our maintenance crews to focus on other activities throughout the year and, more importantly, it provides for a safer roadway for motorists.”

