Weekend OT - sweatpants on hulse

On September 30, National Love People Day asks us to lift others up through the profound power of unconditional love. The human condition is a limiting and varying thing. How and when and where we get to use it is vaguely and oddly defined. What is certain is a rollercoaster-filled life of celebrations and trials. National Love People Day tasks us to understand that unconditional love requires a dedication most human beings aren’t given. But, when we wholeheartedly love our neighbors with steadfast devotion, the world is a better place. It is the practical application of "love your neighbor as yourself."

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO