Maintenance Work To Temporarily Shut Down Some Tuolumne County Offices

Sonora, CA – The A.N. Francisco Building located at 48 Yaney Avenue in downtown Sonora will be closed one day next week. Included in the temporary building closure will be the community development and public works departments. The reason for the doors being locked is for work crews to work on building maintenance issues, but exactly what those issues are, and the repairs needed were not detailed. The building and those offices will be closed to the public on Monday, September 27th.