Wilton announces timeline for proposed police headquarters
WILTON — The public will have several opportunities to learn about the proposed new police headquarters, which officials say is “long overdue.”. The town shared recently a prospective timeline of events to inform the public leading to an eventual January vote on allocating funds for the project. The goal is for a fuller understanding leading to the special town meeting and adjourned vote, the selectmen and Director of Public Works Chris Burney said.www.nhregister.com
Comments / 0