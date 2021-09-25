Why do leaves change color in the fall?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The fall foliage season is looked forward to by so many people but what is the reason the leaves start to change color?. Leaves start their shutdown and falling process during this time of year because the area is losing daylight. Since the summer solstice, there has been a decrease of 2 hours and 48 minutes of daylight. This difference in daylight has made some leaves across the pioneer valley start this process, but not as much as some other locations in New England.