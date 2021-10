This may be the most refreshing take from a coach I’ve ever seen. I grew up in the state of Texas. Sports is king and football in particular, is king. If I had one friend who was playing just because their father wanted them too, or they didn’t want to let their family down by not playing, then I had 100. I saw more than one ugly incident in my life when a friend/teammate tried to quit a sport because they were miserable. The parent or the coach would just berate the kid until he relented and kept playing. As I look back as a parent, it is one of the saddest positions I could ever imagine putting a child in. That’s why I find this video below so awesome.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO