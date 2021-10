One of the big selling points of the all-new Bronco is that it doesn't have a solid front axle. Come to think of it, neither does the Land Rover Defender. Basically, manufacturers have proved that you no longer need solid axles at the front to do hardcore off-roading. An independent front suspension is just so much better. It improves high-speed handling on dirt, sand, and on-road. For proof of the latter, look no further than the Jeep Wrangler's infamous death wobble.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO