SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Employees from Eversource are joining volunteers to help clean along the banks of the Connecticut River in Springfield. The Connecticut River Conservancy’s (CRC) 25th annual Source to Sea Cleanup is one of the nation’s largest river clean up efforts and encompasses all four states of the 410-mile Connecticut River basin (NH, VT, MA, CT). Last year over 1,300 people volunteered to remove trash along rivers, streams, parks, boat launches, trails and more. It was held over the entire month of September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO