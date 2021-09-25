CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monessen, PA

Chiropractor guilty of animal cruelty for 2019 shooting of dog in Monessen

By TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cQXR6_0c7u1txc00

MONESSEN — A Rostraver chiropractor was convicted Thursday of two misdemeanor offenses in connection with the shooting of a dog two years ago in Monessen.

A Westmoreland County jury deliberated nearly 11 hours over two days before reaching a mixed verdict that found James Scirotto, 48, guilty of animal cruelty and reckless endangerment counts. The jury acquitted Scirotto of one felony count of aggravated animal cruelty related to the torture of a Labrador mixed-breed dog he claimed terrorized his family while attending his mother-in-law’s 70th birthday party on Oct. 1, 2019.

The jury also found Scirotto not guilty of a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and failed to reach a verdict on a second felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty for causing serious bodily injury to the canine. Judge Christopher Feliciani declared a mistrial related to that count.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Barr said a final decision has not been made whether to seek a new trial against Scirotto for the unresolved charge.

“I’d be hard pressed to retry the case,” Barr said. “I’m just glad the jury took this case seriously and carefully considered the evidence.”

Prosecutors claim Scirotto pursued and hunted down Honda, who had escaped from a backyard a few doors down from where Scirotto and his family gathered for the birthday party. The dog’s owners told jurors that Honda was a calm and friendly dog that had never attacked or injured anyone, including their own young children.

Scirotto, his wife and other defense witnesses described Honda as a vicious dog that barked, snarled and lunged at adults and children as he terrorized the neighborhood.

“It’s obvious the jury didn’t believe he was justified in his actions despite no evidence against our position that the defendant was justified,” said defense attorney Christopher Blackwell.

Blackwell said it is unclear whether the guilty verdicts will endanger Scirotto’s chiropractor’s license. The status will ultimately be determined by an independent review conducted by a state investigatory board, he said.

Scirotto, who will be sentenced in about three months, declined to comment on the case as he left the courthouse on Thursday.

Prosecutors argued during the four-day trial that Scirotto unnecessarily fired as many as seven shots in two separate volleys from a .40 caliber handgun. One shot hit the dog’s rear leg. Honda underwent emergency surgery and survived the shooting, according to the dog’s owners.

Honda’s owner, Chad Layhue, said he and his family were pleased with the verdict.

“We are happy to have justice for our dog, and our children that love their dog unconditionally,” Layhue said.

Comments / 3

Angela Patterson
6d ago

I'm not real sure where they found these jurors. They must've had a few animal abusers on the panel. He should've been convicted on felony charges, hands down!!! Maybe when he graduates to harming humans they'll get it right.

Reply
4
Randy
7d ago

He opened fire in a residential neighborhood!? He must have a good attorney. Had that been a person with a public defender they’d be hauled off locked up with out bail.

Reply
3
Tammy Rompilla
7d ago

do not he belongs to fight like a girl org where all they do is abuse kidnap steal people animals please arrest and atop these people donot let them off they are abusers

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Argument over parking spot leaves Florida man dead

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An argument over a parking space resulted in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old Florida man on Saturday, authorities said. Gilbert Ray Bush died from gunshot wounds in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Charles Edward Bentley, 23, of Pinellas Park, was charged with second-degree murder, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s online booking records.
FLORIDA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 valets struck, killed by vehicle eluding Houston police

HOUSTON — (AP) — A driver fleeing from police in Houston struck and killed three valets before crashing in a ditch, authorities said. A patrol sergeant saw the driver doing doughnuts, or driving in circles and leaving tire tracks on the pavement, in a parking lot Friday night and tried to stop the vehicle as it sped away, Assistant Police Chief Yasar Bashir said.
HOUSTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monessen, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Westmoreland County, PA
Lifestyle
Monessen, PA
Government
City
Monessen, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Government
Westmoreland County, PA
Pets & Animals
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Westmoreland County, PA
Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Wilkinsburg cellphone store robbed by armed gunman

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Police are looking for an armed and dangerous suspect after the person robbed a cellphone store in Wilkinsburg on Saturday. Wilkinsburg police said an armed black suspect entered the Boost Mobile store at 762 Penn Ave. around 12:40 p.m., held an employee at gun point and ordered him to remove an undetermined amount of cash from the store register before running off down Penn Avenue.
WILKINSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Animal Cruelty#Dog#Chiropractor#Rostraver#The Birthday Party
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man arrested in Molotov cocktail attack on Austin Dems' HQ

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — A man seen on surveillance video wearing an American flag bandana when he threw a Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the Democratic Party's county office in Austin remained in custody Saturday, according to jail records. Ryan Faircloth, 30, was arrested Friday and faces federal...
AUSTIN, TX
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman killed in overnight shooting in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot and killed in an overnight incident in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday at the 2700 block of Glen Mawr Street. Officers responded to a shots fired call and found the woman dead at the scene. The case is under...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Florida school shooting suspect faces trial for jail brawl

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — The suspect in the 2018 killing of 17 people at a Florida high school is finally going on trial — but not for the slayings. Jury selection begins Monday on charges Nikolas Cruz attacked a Broward County jail guard nine months after the Feb. 14, 2018, shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Honda
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WPXI Pittsburgh

Former mayor of south Georgia city sentenced in theft case

NASHVILLE, Ga. — The former mayor of a south Georgia city was sentenced to six months in jail after he used an excavator without permission and damaged it, authorities said. Taylor Scarbrough, 57, of Nashville, was convicted Wednesday of theft by conversion, theft by deception and criminal damage to property in the second degree, the Valdosta Daily Times reported, citing court records. He was acquitted of theft of services, the newspaper reported.
GEORGIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Alabama police officer dies after shootout in Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — An Alabama police officer died Saturday morning, a day after a shootout in Muscle Shoals, authorities said. Sgt. Nick Risner, 40, of the Sheffield Police Department, died at 9:52 a.m. CDT at Huntsville Hospital, WAAY reported. Risner, who had been with the department for more than eight years, was a K-9 officer, Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said.
ALABAMA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
56K+
Followers
70K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy