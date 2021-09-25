CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welder flown for treatment in Lehigh Valley dies after diesel tank explosion

By Kurt Bresswein
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 7 days ago
A 64-year-old woman who owned and operated a welding business in Montour County died Thursday night at Lehigh Valley Hospital following a workplace accident, authorities said. Kathy Snyder, of Danville in Montour County in central Pennsylvania, was welding a diesel fuel tank when it exploded, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said.

www.lehighvalleylive.com

