Welder flown for treatment in Lehigh Valley dies after diesel tank explosion

In the private sector, most workers these days contribute to a 401K retirement plan instead of a generous pension plan. The reason is simple economics: Pension plans are no longer sustainable for employers. But in Pennsylvania, unionized public-sector employees still have pensions. We don’t blame the employees. If your employer doesn’t have the spine to adapt and can constantly raise money through higher taxes, you’d be a fool not to take advantage. We were reminded of this Tuesday when the City of Bethlehem’s administration gave a proposal on how to spend $34 million in federal COVID-relief funds. A portion would be going to budget shortfalls that the city says were created by the pandemic. But the city’s long-term budget projections point to a hole that seems to have little to do with the pandemic and more to do with pension obligations, employee health insurance costs and other debt. It was telling that when city Councilwoman Dr. Paige Van Wirt asked if some of the funds could be used to lower property taxes, city Business Administrator Eric Evans swiftly shot it down as unfeasible. The city isn’t entirely at fault here. The Pennsylvania Legislature has dragged its feet on pension reform for far too long. It’s the Legislature that needs to take the lead, but Bethlehem – and Allentown, Easton, and the Lehigh Valley’s other municipalities, for that matter – need to do a better job pressuring their representatives in Harrisburg to act. As a result of inaction on this issue, when these federal COVID-relief funds finally get distributed, we can almost guarantee most taxpayers will notice little to no change in local government services in large part because of the lucrative benefits public-sector employees are still receiving. That’s shameful.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO