For most folks, fall is the perfect time to indulge in pumpkin-flavored everything. From pumpkin bread to pumpkin pie — even pumpkin hummus, if you shop at Trader Joe's — it isn't fall unless you're eating pumpkin or drinking it in the form of a pumpkin spice latte. The drink always makes its way onto all the coffee shop menus, and just about everyone goes out of their way to order one. Well, almost everyone. Celebrity chef Martha Stewart is surprisingly not a PSL drinker.

