Firefly On The Fly: The Killers, Sylvan Esso, Arlo Parks and more make day two a hit-parade

According to an alert sent out to the Firefly Music Festival app before last night’s headlining set from Billie Eilish, it had been 823.7 days since The Woodlands of Dover last hosted this event. It’s probably safe to say this was not the return organizers had in mind: a torrential downpour as a storm moved up the eastern seaboard, a thorough soaking of the festival grounds and their occupants. Gates to an event that was supposed to start mid-day were pushed back to 6 p.m., and campers, artists, media, and staff alike waited in long queue after long queue to claim their wristbands, get their vax cards checked, and make their way inside.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO