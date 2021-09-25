Firefly On The Fly: The Killers, Sylvan Esso, Arlo Parks and more make day two a hit-parade
Because of the rain delay, I only caught five artists on opening day of Firefly 2021. If that seemed a bit light, day two totally made up for lost ground, with double the amount of sets and probably triple the amount of photos on my SD card (many of those being the ultra-charismatic Cage The Elephant). Read on for a rundown of things heard and seen, and check out our day one coverage here.thekey.xpn.org
Comments / 0