Hello, Eagles fans! After experiencing jubilation from the team’s first victory last week at Atlanta, first-year coach Nick Sirianni is now dealing with the pain of his first NFL loss. The Eagles dropped their home opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a 17-11 defeat at Lincoln Financial Field. It was certainly a winnable game and several points were left on the field. Sirianni took responsibility for his questionable play calling in key situations, especially in the red zone.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO