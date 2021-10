Second-year MBA students have just arrived in Ithaca for the start of the fall semester. For some of us, this is the first time we’ve been here since starting the MBA mid-pandemic last year. The first years seem to have already lapped us. They take us for tours around campus during coffee chats, pointing out their favorite campus lunch spot or a preferred park bench where they’ve found some solace during their busy four weeks acclimating to school.

