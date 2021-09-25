CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook concedes iOS privacy changes are hurting its ad business

By Tom Maxwell
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an uncharacteristic bout of frankness, Facebook has conceded that the privacy measures introduced in iOS 14 (and expanded in iOS 15) are impacting its ability to provide advertisers with detailed information about the performance of their campaigns. The social media giant fought intensely against Apple’s plan to introduce App Tracking Transparency (ATT), which by default prohibits apps from sharing information with outside websites.

