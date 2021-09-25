Boise State vs. Utah State: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, spread, football game odd

Two coaches in their first seasons at the new school who hope to lead their teams to a Mountain West championship meet Saturday as Boise State and Utah State kick off a Week 4 doubleheader on CBS. Boise State hired former Broncos assistant Andy Avalos to replace now-Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin after last season, and while the Broncos' 1-2 start is not what he or the team expected and it has come with a pair of nine combined points from being 3-0. Saturday's game kicks off Boise State's Mountain West conference schedule, looking for the program's third conference title and fourth division title since the start of the 2017 season.